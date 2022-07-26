Chris Cuomo to join NewsNation following CNN turmoil

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chris Cuomo revealed that he is joining NewsNation following numerous scandals that plagued him that led to his firing last year from CNN.

Cuomo appeared on NewsNation in his first interview since his CNN ousting in December and revealed he'll be hosting a primetime show for the network in the fall, confirming OutKick's reporting earlier this month about alleged talks between the TV personality and the news outlet.

"I'm going to come to NewsNation and I want to build something special here," Cuomo said on Tuesday. "I have decided that I can't go back to what people see as the big game. I don't think I can make a difference there."

"I'm going to do the job, I'm going to go where the news is, and I'm going to try very hard to be fair. And I want to do it here," Cuomo added.

CHRIS CUOMO AND HIS PROBLEMATIC YEAR AT CNN

Cuomo was hit with several controversies in his final months at CNN, many of them involving his brother, disgraced former Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

CHRIS CUOMO SEEKS $125 MILLION FROM CNN IN EXPLOSIVE ARBITRATION DEMAND

It was revealed that the anchor was deeply involved in aiding the governor's team as his brother was being hit with mounting sexual misconduct allegations.

However, Cuomo wasn't fired until CNN learned of a sexual assault allegation made against him by a former colleague during his tenure at ABC News, something he has repeatedly denied.

Separately, Chris Cuomo was accused of flouting journalistic ethics when he welcomed his brother onto "Cuomo Prime Time" for a series of chummy interviews in the early months of the coronavirus pandemic as the New York governor was being heralded by the media for his handling of the virus.

The lighthearted interviews consisted of brotherly teasing, competing over their mother's affection and even incorporating prop comedy.

CNN TERMINATES CHRIS CUOMO 'EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY'

However, Andrew Cuomo's appearances coincided with the nursing home scandal where his administration forced assisted living facilities to accept COVID-positive patients in order to prevent overwhelming hospitals, an order critics say lead to the death of thousands of elderly New Yorkers and led to a cover-up of damning COVID data exposing the damage that was done.

The CNN host made a passing mention of the brewing controversy, which came moments before he declared the governor the "best politician in the country."

It was also revealed that Chris Cuomo was a beneficiary of the Cuomo administration as he received prioritized COVID testing in the early months of the pandemic as ordinary New Yorkers struggled. A top New York physician was even sent to his house in the Hamptons to conduct such testing for visits that often lasted hours.

The younger Cuomo was ultimately diagnosed with the virus back in March 2020. It is unknown if the positive COVID test he took was funded by himself, his employer, or by New York taxpayers.

Since his firing, Cuomo launched a fiery multi-million-dollar legal battle against CNN, alleging he was wrongfully terminated.