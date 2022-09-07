Fox News Channel crushes CNN, MSNBC viewership for 81st straight week

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News Channel crushed the competition last week, finishing with a larger total audience than CNN and MSNBC for the 81st straight week as "The Five" was the most-watched program on cable news.

Fox News averaged 1.4 million total viewers from Aug 29 through Sept. 4, finishing as the only basic cable network to surpass the one-million viewer mark. It was the 35th straight week that Fox News finished as the most-watched cable network among total viewers.

Fox News topped the total average audience for CNN and MSNBC combined, while also crushing the cable news channels during the primetime hours of 8-11 p.m. ET.

Fox News averaged 2.1 million primetime viewers, while MSNBC averaged 1.4 million and CNN settled for a dismal 653,000. It was much of the same among the advertiser-coveted demographic of adults age 25-54, where Fox News averaged 286,000 primetime viewers among the critical category compared to only 138,000 for CNN and a bleak 136,000 for MSNBC.

CNN and MSNBC were thumped during primetime despite President Biden’s heavily promoted campaign-style speech at Independence Hall in Philadelphia airing last Thursday.

Fox News also topped CNN and MSNBC combined in the key demo among total day viewers, averaging 206,000 compared to 99,000 for CNN and 89,000 for MSNBC.

"The Five" averaged 3.3 million viewers to take the total-viewer crown, while "Tucker Carlson Tonight" averaged 441,000 viewers among the demo sought-after by advertisers to finish No.1 in the category.

The network’s daytime lineup continued to thrive, as "Outnumbered," "The Faulkner Focus," "America’s Newsroom with Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino," "America Reports with Sandra Smith and John Roberts" and "The Story with Martha MacCallum" all delivered strong weeks to help Fox News’ total day audience crush other cable news outlets.

"FOX & Friends" averaged 1.3 million viewers to beat CNN’s soon-to-be "re-imagined" morning program and MSNBC’s "Morning Joe" for the 76th week in a row. In fact, CNN’s long-struggling "New Day" averaged only 382,000 viewers as the program in its current form is expected to come to an end at some point this fall.

Fox News also beat CNN and MSNBC combined over the weekend, with "Cavuto Live" averaging 1.4 million viewers to finish as the most-watched Saturday show on cable news and "Sunday Morning Futures" averaging 1.6 million to win the Sunday title with guest-host Sean Duffy.

All data courtesy of Nielsen Media Research.