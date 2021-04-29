Chris Christie: Biden address sounded like 'a 15-year-old if you gave him a credit card'

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie ripped President Biden's address to Congress on Wednesday, interrupting the president's near unanimous praise from ABC's panel giving initial reactions to the speech.

Christie's scathing rebuke came in stark contrast to his fellow commentators, former Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel and Democracy for America CEO Yvette Simpson, who both expressed overall approval of Biden's performance.

Immediately following Biden's speech, ABC's David Muir asked Emanuel to give his take, to which the long-time Democratic insider responded that he would give Biden an "A." He continued by praising Biden's American Jobs Plan, but disagreed with Muir when the host claimed Biden didn't address how much his plan would cost taxpayers.

"He was very clear about who was going to pay and who was not going to pay, and who was going to benefit, and that people that succeeded had a responsibility to the rest of us," he said, without going into detail himself.

Muir then turned to Christie, who began by responding to Emanuel's praise of the jobs plan, saying that the University of Pennsylvania said the plan would create no new jobs and actually lower the country's GDP.

"The words of this speech sounded like what you would hear from a 15-year-old if you gave him a credit card with no credit limit on it, except the words came out of the mouth of an adult who should know better," he concluded.

Simpson followed Christie, approving of Biden's speech, but saying she would give him a "B" because she wanted him to go further on addressing certain policies, such as gun control and the border crisis.

Biden vowed in his speech to pay for his proposals, including the $1.9 trillion American Jobs Plan, "without increasing the deficit," but also promised not to raise taxes on those making less than $400,000 per year.

The University of Pennsylvania study Christie mentioned stated if all of the spending in the plan is implemented with no new tax increases, government debt would increase by 4.72%, and GDP would decrease by 0.33% in 2050.

The study also said increasing corporate taxes by the rate the plan calls for would initially increase government debt by 1.7%, but decrease it 6.4% by 2050. GDP, however, would still be 0.8% lower in 2050.

Overall, the study predicted the plan would cause the economy to shrink with the implementations of all the proposals within Biden's plan.