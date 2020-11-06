Rahm Emanuel says Biden administration should help laid off retail workers 'become a computer coder'

Former Chicago Mayor and White House Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel insisted on Friday that a Biden administration will help offer a promising future for laid-off retail workers.

According to the Fox News Decision Desk, Joe Biden currently has 264 electoral votes, just six votes short of the magic number needed to win the White House.

During a panel discussion on ABC, George Stephanopoulos asked the former Obama official what Joe Biden needs to do as president to combat the coronavirus and its effect on the economy.

CLICK HERE TO SEE FOX NEWS’ LIVE PROBABILITY DIALS

Emmanuel initially responded by acknowledging that the "blunt instrument of a lockdown" put in place earlier in the year was a "mistake" and said that the Biden administration needs to support testing and contact tracing in "targeted areas" to protect people of color and the elderly.

The ABC political analyst then pivoted to what should be Biden's economic plan.

CLICK HERE TO INTERACT WITH THE FOX NEWS VOTER ANALYSIS

"The first part of the stimulus is creating a floor so the economy doesn't sink any more. You can't get an economy growing if states and companies are laying people off," Emmanuel said. "The second piece -- one of the things we've got to do to rebuild, mainly on infrastructure and there's going to be people like at JCPenney and other retail -- those jobs aren't coming back.

"Give them the tools [and say] 'Six months, you're going to become a computer coder. We'll pay for it.' And you'll get millions of people to sign up for that. They're not going back to parts of the retail economy and we need to give them a lifeline to what's the next chapter."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The former Chicago mayor went on to promise "bipartisanship from a lot of Republicans in the Senate" for a plan to rebuild the economy.

"You want to solve a problem? Cash," Emmanuel continued. "People like cash. Get it to people, get it to local governments."