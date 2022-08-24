Chris Bedford: Mitch McConnell is 'in charge' of the current GOP

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

RightForge founding partner Chris Bedford explained why the political division between Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and former President Donald Trump could hurt Republican candidates in the midterms on "The Ingraham Angle."

CHRIS BEDFORD: Mitch McConnell has always done whatever Mitch McConnell wants to do, whether it's the Tea Party movement where he would just say, "Tea Party!" while doing what McConnell wanted to do or during Trump's administration when he would yell, "MAGA!" while doing exactly what Mitch McConnell wanted to do. He is in charge.

But one of the ways to break that is to get outside money in that Mitch McConnell is someone who Blake Masters, who pushed back a lot against Mitch McConnell, had to go and kind of apologize to almost and speak kindly of because McConnell controls so much money. Where are all the donations that are to going to President Trump? He should be using that money to help be a kingmaker, not just in the rallies, but in helping to support these candidates so they don't need McConnell's help.

