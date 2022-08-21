Donald Trump says Mitch McConnell should do more to help Republicans get elected: 'Broken down political hack'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Donald Trump went after Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., over social media for expressing skepticism around Republicans' chances of retaking congressional majorities in the November midterms.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump called the Senate minority leader a "broken down political hack" and challenged his party loyalty.

"Why do Republicans Senators allow a broken down hack politician, Mitch McConnell, to openly disparage hard working Republican candidates for the United States Senate," Trump asked.

He added: "This is such an affront to honor and to leadership. He should spend more time (and money!) helping them get elected, and less time helping his crazy wife and family get rich on China!"

TRUMP CLAIMS PROTESTING GEORGIA ELECTION PUTS 'YOU IN JAIL' WHILE MURDERERS ARE 'QUICKLY' SET FREE

The comment comes as McConnell suggested Thursday that he did not think Republicans would retake the Senate, as "candidate quality has a lot to do with the outcome." He said his party may fare better in reclaiming the U.S. House.

"I think there's probably a greater likelihood the House flips than the Senate," the minority leader told the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce. "Senate races are just different, they're statewide. Candidate quality has a lot to do with the outcome."

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

"Right now, we have a 50-50 Senate and a 50-50 country, but I think when all is said and done this fall, we’re likely to have an extremely close Senate. Either our side up slightly or their side up slightly," he added.

The comment was widely criticized by conservatives, including Fox News host Sean Hannity.

"Democrats are painting Republican Senate candidates in upcoming elections and midterms as cruel and out of touch," Hannity said during his Friday show. "Well, apparently Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is content to leave them out to dry and fend for themselves."

MCCONNELL MAKES GRIM PREDICTION ABOUT REPUBLICANS IN SENATE RACES, REFERENCES 'CANDIDATE QUALITY'

"Listen to these comments, they’re very encouraging," he added, before playing a clip of McConnell’s comments.

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

Hannity continued: "How about you get out there, Mitch, and fight for your team? What’s your agenda, Mitch, or would you rather just sit by and watch helplessly as Democrats lie to your face, pass another $500 billion green energy boondoggle?"

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The Fox News host concluded: "His term as a leader needs to come to an end."

McConnell’s shaky optimism comes as Republican senatorial candidates Blake Masters of Arizona, Herschel Walker of Georgia, and Mehemt Oz of Pennsylvania are trailing in their respective races. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-WI, also trails in his re-election effort.