Chris Bedford: They're going to end up in prison

Chris Bedford: U.S. is dying by suicide — being intentionally brought on by leftist politicians.

Chris Bedford, senior editor at The Federalist, called out Democrats for creating policies that led to a generation of 14-, 15- and 16-year-olds who are heading the massive uptick in crime on "The Ingraham Angle."

CHRIS BEDFORD: You can't talk yourself out of this when you're a politician. I just left D.C. after 18 years and moved my family away. I intended to never leave D.C., but we had to because of the policies of people like Fetterman, the policies of people like Charles Allen, who looked around in 2020 and were made uncomfortable by some of the ethnic makeup of our prison population, so decided they were no longer going to enforce crime in D.C. 

LAURA INGRAHAM: DEMOCRATS HAVE NOTHING TO OFFER EXCEPT MORE DIVISION AND DEMONIZATION

That, of course, affected the neighborhoods that they said that they were trying to represent, they were trying to help most viciously. You combine that with school closures the Democrats have pushed and now there's an entire generation of 14-, 15- and 16-year-old kids who are leading this massive uptick in crime. And what's going to happen to them is they're going to end up in prison. An entire generation of young people we were trying to save who end up in prison. 

