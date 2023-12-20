Chip Roy condemns Trump's disqualification from Colorado 2024 ballot, predicts SCOTUS will reverse decision

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, spoke out after the Colorado Supreme Court voted to disqualify former President Donald Trump from appearing on the state's ballots in 2024.

"It’s a terrible opinion," Roy said on CNN Wednesday, also predicting that the decision will be "struck down by the Supreme Court."

But Roy refused to call the decision "unconstitutional."

COLORADO SUPREME COURT DISQUALIFIES TRUMP FROM 2024 BALLOT

"I don’t think it’s unconstitutional," he said. "I think it’s harassing the former president in ways that are completely inappropriate."

Roy, who has been called a "RINO" by Trump, meaning a Republican in name only, is a prominent supporter of Gov. Ron DeSantis' presidential campaign.

"Has any smart and energetic Republican in the Great State of Texas decided to run in the Primary against RINO Congressman Chip Roy. For the right person, he is very beatable. If interested, let me know!!!" Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social late Monday after Roy appeared in Iowa in support of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' presidential campaign.

Roy is currently running unopposed in the Republican primary for Texas' 21st Congressional District, which he has represented since 2019. When reached for comment, Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung told Fox News Digital, "Chip Roy made a blunder endorsing a moron like Ron DeSanctus, who is violently falling out of the sky like a wounded bird."

Roy also emphasized in his interview that the Biden administration is carrying out policies that drive up inflation and raise the prices of food and electricity.

Roy argued that voters "don’t want to talk about legal rulings because of the focus on the past issues with the president."

During a speech in Waterloo, Iowa, on Tuesday night, Trump did not address the Colorado ruling, but said, "crooked Joe Biden and the far-Left lunatics are desperate to stop us by any means necessary."

"They're willing to violate the U.S. Constitution at levels never seen before in order to win this election. Joe Biden is a threat to democracy," Trump said. "They're weaponizing law enforcement for high level election interference because we're beating them so badly in the polls."

Fox News' Bill Mears, Adam Sabes and Brandon Gillespie contributed to this report.