'Chinese seem very emboldened right now' by spy balloon incident while Biden appears 'weak:' Joe Concha

Fox News contributor Joe Concha appeared on "The Story with Martha MacCallum" Friday to discuss the Biden administration's "weak" response to China sending a spy balloon over the United States. Concha argued that the Biden administration looks weak in its response.

WHITE HOUSE: BIDEN CHOSE NOT TO SHOOT DOWN CHINESE SPY BALLOON, BUT KEEPING ‘ALL OPTIONS ON THE TABLE’

CONCHA: My question is why wasn't this balloon detected when it first came to the U.S. airspace? I'm not talking about Montana, I'm talking about Alaska. It went over Alaska, then all the way down Canada, which is a pretty big country I last checked, and we didn't know until it was over Montana that this had happened. So you literally can call this a trial balloon in terms of what you can get away with if you're the Chinese until we actually do something, or in this case, not do anything.

And now it's floating as you said across the United States and the president is not commenting on it. Despite doing his speech, he was in public today, would not take any questions on it, and now he has a problem again that he seems weak on China based on not commenting and no action in this situation.

CONCHA: I agree with Doug Schoen before where he said they appear to be caught off guard on this. There doesn't appear to be any strategy when it comes to this balloon and what to do about it. So, their only card they can play is that the Secretary of State now is not going to travel to China for talks in these situations. So what happens from here, it's very interesting.

Because again we've seen this president when it comes to the origins of COVID, not challenging the Chinese president on that. The Chinese seem very emboldened right now as far as will they go into Taiwan. Joe Biden said the U.S. military will defend Taiwan which is against longstanding U.S. policy for many, many years. The Chinese may hear that and say are you really going to do that or are we just going to walk right in and you're not going to do anything?