Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

White House
Published

White House: Biden chose not to shoot down Chinese spy balloon, but keeping 'all options on table'

The White House says they are keeping 'all options on the table' regarding the Chinese balloon

Brooke Singman
By Brooke Singman | Fox News
close
Pentagon says Chinese surveillance balloon over U.S. does not pose direct threat. Video

Pentagon says Chinese surveillance balloon over U.S. does not pose direct threat.

The Pentagon recommends the president not to shoot down the balloon as Secretary of State Antony Blinken postpones his first trip to Beijing since COVID, reports Fox News’ Greg Palkot.

The White House said Friday it is "keeping all options on the table" regarding the Chinese spy balloon, after President Biden followed "strong" recommendations from Defense officials not to shoot down the aircraft due to safety to people on the ground.

White House officials said Biden made his decision based on a "strong recommendation" from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Mark Milley and the commander of Northern Command "not to take kinetic action at this time because of risk to safety and security of the people on the ground."

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Friday said the balloon "does not present a military or physical threat to people on the ground." 

CHINA CONFIRMS BALLOON IS THEIRS, AS SPOKESPERSON CLAIMS IT IS CIVILLIAN RESEARCH AIRSHIP

A balloon flies in the sky over Billings, Montana, U.S. February 1, 2023 in this picture obtained from social media.

A balloon flies in the sky over Billings, Montana, U.S. February 1, 2023 in this picture obtained from social media. (Chase Doak/via Reuters)

"The president will always put the safety and security of the American people first," she said. "We are tracking closely and keeping all options on the table." 

Officials said Biden continues to be briefed and get regular updates on the matter.

AFTER CHINESE BALLOON ENTERS US AIRSPACE, BIDEN SECRETARY OF STATE POSTPONES TRIP TO CHINA

The People's Republic of China confirmed Friday that the balloon first detected over Montana is Chinese.

China claimed that the airship is a civilian meteorological research craft that was blown far off course by prevailing winds.

Meanwhile, a White House official said that Biden administration officials briefed the Gang of 8 staff on Thursday afternoon and offered additional congressional briefings, which likely will take place next week.

A White House official said that Biden administration officials briefed the Gang of 8 staff on Thursday afternoon, and offered additional congressional briefings, which likely will take place next week.

A White House official said that Biden administration officials briefed the Gang of 8 staff on Thursday afternoon, and offered additional congressional briefings, which likely will take place next week. ((Photo by Kevin Dietsch)

CHINA SPY BALLOON IS A 'THREAT' TO AMERICAN SOVEREIGNTY AND 'NOT JUST AN ISOLATED INCIDENT,' GALLAGHER SAYS

Secretary of State Antony Blinken was set to travel to Beijing this week to meet with Chinese President Xi, but the State Department announced Friday that the trip would be indefinitely postponed.

CHINA SURVEILLANCE BALLON: REP. WALTZ SAYS AMERICA IS 'UNDER ASSAULT FROM CHINESE SPYING'

"The president agrees with the secretary's decision to not go to go on this trip," Jean-Pierre said Friday. "And it was a consensus that it was not appropriate to travel to the People's Republic of China at this time." 

Chinese spy balloon over central US, will be in U.S. airspace for 'a few days,' Pentagon says Video

She added: "We know that the PRC statement of regret, but the risk, the presence of this balloon in our airspace, it is a clear violation of our sovereignty as well as international law and it is unacceptable this occurred." 

Jean-Pierre also said Friday that the president's national security team has "communicated directly with the Chinese government about this at several levels." 

Fox News' Pat Ward and Edward Lawrence contributed to this report. 

Brooke Singman is a Fox News Digital politics reporter. You can reach her at Brooke.Singman@Fox.com or @BrookeSingman on Twitter.

More from Politics