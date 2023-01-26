Children’s hospital president promotes 'anti-racism' book for White women: ‘Deconstructing Karen’

The president and CEO of a Canadian children’s hospital received intense backlash on Twitter after she promoted a book detailing how White women can unlearn their own racism.

On Wednesday, Julia Hanigsberg, of Canada’s leading pediatric rehabilitation teaching hospital Holland Bloorview, suggested that she may soon gift her White female friends the book.

"If you’re my friend - and a white woman - I may have a present for you. #WhiteWomen #Race2Dinner #DeconstructingKaren," she tweeted, alongside a picture showing several copies of the book "White Women: Everything You Already Know About Your Own Racism and How To Do Better."

KTTH Seattle talk radio host Jason Rantz said the tweet from Hanigsberg was essentially a "confession" that she had no friends.

"Here’s a cost-effective alternative. It’s also far more absorbent," DC Examiner columnist Ian Haworth replied, linking to a pack of toilet paper rolls.

Preston Mitchum, an activist and author known for "The Black Agenda," defended Hanigsberg from the Twitter turmoil, stating that the negative comments prove the "EXACT reason" why he will always discuss White women and race.

"So much harm caused to Black communities and this clearly showcases how and why — and why there’s always deflection + defensiveness and rarely accountability," he added.

The New York Times bestseller is described as a "no-holds-barred guidebook" for White women who want to "stop being nice" and start "dismantling white supremacy."

The book asks several questions to White women readers, like "how has being ‘nice’ helped Black women, Indigenous women and other women of color? How has being ‘nice’ helped you in your quest to end sexism? Has being ‘nice’ earned you economic parity with white men?"

It also details nine aspects of "traditional white woman behavior," such as "ton-policing" and "weaponizing tears," which uphold a "white supremacy society."

"If you are not ticking white people off on a regular basis, you are not doing it right," the book synopsis reads.

Hanigsberg did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The book's authors, Saira Rao and Regina Jackson, founded an organization called "Race 2 Dinner," where groups of White women host the activists at dinner to be lectured about race and be told how they may be "racist" without even knowing it.

The official Twitter account of Race 2 Dinner even jumped in on the Twitter controversy, writing "If you want to SEE how badly white people need this book, just read the comments. MY LORD."

Rao has a long history of anti-White rhetoric.

She has urged followers on Twitter to, "Make a banner about Ending Whiteness. March Against Whiteness. Rally Against Whiteness. Raise your megaphone Against Whiteness. Take to the streets Against Whiteness. Until and unless we eradicate toxic whiteness, the violence will never stop."

She also has suggested, "Literally everything wrong with this ‘country’ is due to toxic whiteness. It is not a side show. It is every single main event. Center stage."

Rao has also declared that "Whiteness is terrorism" and "If you are a Republican, you are a Nazi."

During a December installment of Dr. Phil, Rao and Jackson went on the show and mocked a woman named Ambrosia who cried on set after recalling a viral video in which she feuded with the staff of a UPS store.

Rao and Jackson suggested that Ambrosia’s crying was a cynical tactic used specifically by White women to reframe the conversation.

Dr. Phil later observed, "So you commented on Ambrosia and essentially mocked her crying."

Jackson, who is Black, agreed by saying, "Yeah," while Rao denied that was the case.

"I didn’t mock her, I just pointed out that she cried," Rao said.

"No, actually, you didn’t. You actually kinda mocked her," Dr. Phil noted.

Jackson then claimed, "Well, Dr. Phil, the only rule we have at dinner is that you cannot cry at the table. And we all know why, because White women tears, it shifts the whole conversation from what you’re trying to engage in to ‘oh poor so-and-so, ain’t it awful, they made her feel bad.'"

Fox News’ Alexander Hall contributed to this report.