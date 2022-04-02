Expand / Collapse search
New York City
Published

NYC top health official refers to White women as 'birthing people,' calls Black and Hispanic women 'mothers'

NYC official's comment came as progressive politicians and entities have begun referring to mothers as 'birthing people'

Kyle Morris
By Kyle Morris | Fox News
Democrats replace 'women' with 'birthing people' Video

Democrats replace 'women' with 'birthing people'

FOX News contributor Rachel Campos-Duffy and 'The Matt Walsh Show' host react to the left's 'rejection' of biological sex on 'The Ingraham Angle'

A top health official in New York City is facing backlash after a series of tweets she posted calling White mothers "birthing people" while referring to Black and Hispanic women as "mothers."

The comments from Dr. Michelle Morse, the chief medical officer at the New York City Department of Health, came in a series of tweets touting the city's "birth equity" initiative to expand the "citywide doula program and midwifery".

New York City health official referred to White women as "birthing people" while calling Black and Hispanic women "mothers."

New York City health official referred to White women as "birthing people" while calling Black and Hispanic women "mothers." (Twitter/NYCHealthCMO)

"The urgency of this moment is clear," Morse wrote. "Mortality rates of birthing people are too high, and babies born to Black and Puerto Rican mothers in this city are three times more likely to die in their first year of life than babies born to non-Hispanic White birthing people."

Morse, who was hired in February last year as the first chief medical officer for the department, also serves as the department’s deputy commissioner for the Center for Health Equity and Community Wellness, which places focus on ending racial inequities.

Morse's remarks come just months after New York Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul declared racism a "public health crisis" in the state.

Kyle Morris covers politics for Fox News. On Twitter: @RealKyleMorris.

