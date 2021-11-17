MSNBC's Joy Reid blasts 'male White tears' while comparing Rittenhouse to Kavanaugh

Far-left MSNBC host Joy Reid compared the Kyle Rittenhouse trial to the 2018 Brett Kavanaugh hearings in a new TikTok video, claiming both men benefitted from their "male, White tears" while defending themselves.

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation hearings were the most contentious in recent history after the nominee was accused by Christine Blasey Ford of sexual assault when they were teenagers. Kavanaugh staunchly denied the charge in an emotional rebuttal, and despite the lack of evidence in the case, Democratic Senators declared Kavanaugh guilty and unfit for the Court based on Ford's acccusation.

Reid argued that at that time, Kavanaugh's tears were "more powerful" than Ford, his alleged victim. The liberal host said she saw the same thing happening in Wisconsin's Kenosha County (Wis.) Courthouse, where 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse is on trial for the shootings of three people during unrest in Kenosha last year. Rittenhouse and his legal team have argued the teenager was acting in self-defense and that he first traveled to Kenosha with guns in order to help keep the peace. Prosecutors argued that Rittenhouse provoked the violence.

Rittenhouse cried on the stand last week while testifying in his own defense, prompting a flurry of criticism from the left.

"In America, there's a thing about both White vigilantism and White tears," Reid said. "Particularly male, White tears. Really White tears in general, because that's what Karens are, right? They can Karen out and then as soon as they get caught, bring waterworks."

"White men can get away with that too," Reid continued. "Because it has the same effect."

Other liberal pundits and celebrities have accused Rittenhouse of faking his tears in court, or have taken sides by using the word "murder" to describe what happened in Kenosha during the Black Lives Matter protests.

"Kyle Rittenhouse is a murderer. The End," actress, Rosanna Arquette wrote on Twitter , while actor Dave Bautista said, "F--k that kid!"

"What tears?????"" NBA star Lebron James asked last week. "I didn’t see one. Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court."

Reid has been blasted for several controversial takes as of late, including her painting concerned Virginia parents as racist for caring about education, and lecturing Americans over President Joe Biden's low approval rating as ungrateful.

The Rittenhouse trial jurors were dismissed Tuesday evening and are expected to report back to the courthouse on Wednesday morning to resume deliberations.

Reid incorrectly referred to Ford as a "friend" of Kavanaugh in the video. Ford testified she did not know Kavanaugh well but had attended the same parties as him. Kavanaugh said he may have met her but did not know her.