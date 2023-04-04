Chicago voters head to polls in critical mayoral runoff as crime decimates city: ‘Public is in crisis’

Chicago voters are set to head to the polls to cast their ballots in the crucial mayoral runoff race between moderate Democrat Paul Vallas and progressive Brandon Johnson in what could potentially shape the future of policing in The Windy City.

Chicago residents joined the Fox News Channel before the polls opened Tuesday morning to share their thoughts on crime's sway over the vote and how, if elected, each candidate might tackle the issue.

"Here in Chicago, the public is in crisis right now [with] the violence on the streets, families suffering for so many shootings that are going on," Cook County Circuit Court Clerk Iris Martinez told "Fox & Friends" host Ainsley Earhardt.

"I really believe that the public safety plan that Paul Vallas has in place, to me, reflects who I am and what I believe in. I believe he has the plan to address it [crime] and, right now, the other candidate – all he's [Johnson] ever talked about is defunding the police, and I really believe that our police need more resources."

Vallas, the former Chicago Public Schools CEO, has been heralded as the more centrist candidate between the two Democrats vying for the seat, particularly boasting a platform dedicated to reducing crime that skyrocketed under incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot's watch.

Both candidates proceeded to the runoff after defeating Lightfoot during last month's first round of voting, and many say the results of Tuesday's runoff could signal a referendum on progressive policies similar to hers if Vallas wins.

Johnson, Cook County Commissioner and a Chicago Teachers Union member, struggled to defend himself against complaints that he had supported the "Defund the Police" movement in the past, particularly after the Chicago Sun Times quoted him as saying in 2020, "Calls to defund the police no longer seem like such a radical idea," as he alleged the $5 million spent daily on policing had failed to solve any "systemic problems."

Martinez, continuing to discuss the crime issue, told Earhardt that her niece was gunned down last year when a suspect shot through the tinted window of her vehicle in a case of mistaken identity.

"[The gunman] shot into the car. Her husband was in the car with her. It got her and she died two days later…. this man who killed my niece was an eight-time convicted felon. He was out on a warrant," she said.

Chicago residents Latasha Fields, Devin Jones and Dan Proft similarly discussed the issue on "Fox & Friends First," drawing a comparison between the two candidates and their priorities for the city.

"I think they [Johnson's supporters] want a more progressive Lori Lightfoot. I think the Vallas voters are afraid Johnson will be Lori 2.0," Jones said. He criticized both candidates for having "big government solutions to big government problems."

Fields, responding to host Todd Piro's questions about policing, said the community is concerned about transparency and accountability, particularly focusing on bridging the relationship between officers and residents.