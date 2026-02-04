Schools that let students leave class to protest ICE have failing academic records

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

High schools that let students leave class to protest U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) have failing academic records, according to recent data.

Students across the country protested the Trump administration's immigration enforcement actions following the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Petti in Minneapolis by staging walkouts, leading some districts to close for the day.

Student coalitions held a "National Shutdown" on Jan. 30 and continued to protest through Feb. 3. The organized event, modeled after the student-led protest in Minneapolis, asked Americans to skip school and work and boycott shopping in protest of ICE's operations nationwide.

Yet while students across the country hit the streets to march, some of the high schools they attend show math and English proficiency levels below state averages.

GREG ABBOTT THREATENS ARRESTS FOR VIOLENT STUDENT PROTESTERS, FUNDING CUTS FOR SCHOOLS ALLOWING WALKOUTS

North Central High School, located in Indianapolis, Indiana, staged a walkout protest on Tuesday during school hours. A local outlet reported that students were seen protesting alongside a city council member.

"They can’t really stop us from using our voices, and today, we did — everyone did," a North Central student told FOX 59 . "That’s so magical."

A video of students showed them dancing on top of a vehicle and another shouting "F– ICE" through a megaphone.

In response to the demonstrations that occurred at several of its schools, the Washington Township Metropolitan School District, which oversees North Central High School, supported the students' effort to engage in current events.

"Leaving campus during school hours without proper authorization is not permitted under school policy. If parents want their students to leave school, please follow the standard sign out process through our attendance office. Students who leave class or campus without permission will be subject to the consequences outlined in our code of conduct," a Washington MSD spokesperson said.

However, while North Central High School students left class to exercise their free speech rights, report card results show 14% are proficient in math and 24% proficient in English, according to state data . The school also has an attendance rate under 70%.

RHODE ISLAND ACTIVIST SLAMS ADULT-RUN NONPROFIT THAT PROMOTED 'STUDENT-LED' ANTI-ICE SCHOOL WALKOUT

Roosevelt High School in Chicago staged a walkout on Monday during school hours, according to the Chicago Sun Times. Roosevelt students joined those from several other high schools in Lincoln Square, calling for ICE to leave Chicago and other cities.

At Roosevelt High School, 22.7% of students are proficient in English. Only 7% are proficient in math — four times less than the state average at 38.4%.

The Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) issued a statement accusing the Trump administration of "normalizing terror" and condemning the "teargassing of students and arrest of an educator at Roosevelt High School."

In the wake of increased immigration enforcement, the union called for an "immediate moratorium" on ICE operations in the city.

Earlier this month, CTU faced backlash from The Washington Post for pursuing social justice initiatives in its school district even as student reading and math proficiency continues to decline.

MINNEAPOLIS TEACHERS UNION CHIEF ADMITS ELECTED OFFICIALS IN ANTI-ICE SIGNAL CHATS

Tolleson Union High School in Maricopa County, Arizona joined the national movement last Friday.

State data shows that the school’s proficiency in math is 14% and proficiency in English is 20%. The high school sits in Maricopa County, which in general shows poor academic results not too far from the high school’s levels, with 22% of students in grades 3–11 being proficient in English and 15% being proficient in math.

Several hundred Fresno High students in California took to the streets to slam ICE last Friday as well. The students joined the national protest after their lunch break, marching several miles to the school district’s headquarters in downtown Fresno.

The Fresno Bee posted a video showing dozens of students marching while being escorted by police.

Academic results are poor for Fresno High students, with only 9.46% of all students proficient in math and 37.94% of students proficient in English.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Administrators from Roosevelt High School, Tolleson Union High School, North Central High School and Fresno High School did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.