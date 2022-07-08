Chicago pastor calls out lack of coverage of city's violence epidemic: 'We have become desensitized'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chicago pastor TJ Grooms emphasized the need for action to combat rising crime rates, calling out politicians for failing to curb the surge of violence. As the city is on pace for more than 600 murders in 2022, Grooms said he no longer expects any help from politicians.

Grooms said there’s no real incentive for leaders to take action in his area, in contrast to the national media attention following the nearby Highland Park parade mass shooting on July 4.

"We have become desensitized to exactly what’s going on in our area because it’s almost expected," Grooms said of the violent crime. "And that’s one of the reasons why I believe that we just don’t see the level of support that well."

Grooms said on "America’s Newsroom" Friday that his community is struggling economically and is not politically engaged, which is why political leaders don’t take an interest in local problems.

"There’s just no need for them politically," Grooms told host Bill Hemmer, who noted the lack of mainstream media coverage of murders in the city.

He said his hope is that American politicians can one day care about and offer to help underserved communities without the intention of benefiting from it.

"It’s sad that that’s how they view the areas that we live in, but, at the end of the day, that’s what politics is about," he said.

"I’ve gotten to a place to where I no longer expect from them."

Grooms explained that he considers what action he can take as a community member to be a positive impact rather than looking to others for help.

"I want to be the change instead of expecting someone else to be the change for me," he said.

Grooms called on Americans to reflect and find ways to get involved.

"What can I do?" Grooms asked. "I want you to look at yourselves and ask that question."

"Your time, your talent, your treasure is needed," he said.