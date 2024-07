Chicago is bracing for as many as 25,000 migrants to arrive in the Windy City ahead of next month's Democratic National Convention, with one local alderman warning the city is already "tapped out" of resources.

"We can't handle any more illegal immigrants sent to Chicago right now," Anthony Napolitano told "Fox & Friends First" Friday. "The only highlight this is going to bring is at the national scale – that we can show everybody how sanctuary cit[ies are] a failure."

City officials addressed preparations for the potential surge this week after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott vowed at the Republican National Convention to continue bussing migrants from the southern border to sanctuary cities.

CHICAGO WATCHDOG AGENCY WARNS POLICE UNPREPARED FOR PROTESTS AHEAD OF DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL CONVENTION

"We are prepared for several thousand people to come beyond our existing shelter capacity," Deputy Mayor of Immigrant, Migrant and Refugee Rights Beatriz Ponce de León said Tuesday. "We have some locations that we're considering just-in-time shelters, and they would be open for a limited period to help us get through a sudden influx of a high number of new arrivals."

Napolitano warned of a potential nightmare for first responders and police as the city hosts thousands of Democratic delegates, guests and the media.

"Look at the last nine years in our city, we've had over 30,000 people shot. Now, you bring a convention that is already going to be touted as a possible protest and riot circus," he said.

"We are so tapped out here… it's going to hurt us so badly here. And in the end, Chicagoans are going to have to clean up the mess."

The alderman went on to call out Democratic leadership and their presumptive presidential nominee Kamala Harris for advocating far-left policies putting cities in danger.

"You're going to bring A, a candidate here that wants to defund the police and B, supports these open borders. Those are two of the major issues that are affecting our city," he continued.

"The political beings here that have served this to our city deserve everything they get when it comes to Chicago."

The Democratic National Convention will kick off Aug. 19 at the United Center and will run through Aug. 22.