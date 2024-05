Chicago's internal watchdog found the police department was unprepared for mass gatherings as the city prepares to host the Democratic National Convention this summer.

On Thursday, Chicago’s Office of Inspector General (OIG) released a follow-up inquiry on the "Chicago Police Department’s Preparedness for Mass Gatherings." The report, which followed a critical review of the department in 2020 in response to the George Floyd protests and riots, warned that while some improvements have been made since then, there are still some concerns.

"CPD has faced criticism for its response to large spontaneous gatherings, such as street racing and ‘teen takeover’ events," the report noted.

It added, "The City and CPD have also faced criticism for shortcomings in responses to unsanctioned but regularly anticipated gatherings, such as weekend-long celebrations for Mexican Independence Day. In September 2022, the traffic caused by caravans of vehicles traveling downtown for such celebrations forced the City to close streets and expressway exits."



"CPD was additionally criticized for its delayed responses to 911 calls, from calls that took up to five hours to receive a police response to calls being ‘code[d],’ meaning that in some situations there was no response at all," the report noted.

The OIG also expressed concern that current policing tactics could infringe on First and Fourth Amendment rights as they do not distinguish between peaceful and violent protests.

"By both generalizing mass event participants’ capacity for violence while also teaching tactics that may be used indiscriminately against demonstrators and those committing criminal acts alike, CPD’s guidance may contribute to risks of escalating tensions and violations of constitutional rights," the report read.

CPD criticized the report, telling the Chicago Tribune its findings are "based only on documents" and did not take into account current training sessions ahead of the DNC.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Chicago Police Department for a comment.

The OIG cited its past review following the Black Lives Matter protests and riots in 2020 after the death of George Floyd.

"The Department identified the lack of planning documents, a shortage of necessary equipment, and inadequate notice of the cancellation of days off as areas for improvement. The Department committed to creating: plans that classify responses at different severity levels and protect retail corridors, revised Emergency Mobilization Plans, and associated practice exercises to ensure their smooth execution," the report read.

The Democratic National Convention is slated to be held this summer in Chicago at the United Center from August 19-22. Anti-Israel groups have announced their intentions to protest the event over President Biden’s support for Israel.