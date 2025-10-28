Cheryl Hines describes losing 'emotional' friends because of RFK Jr marriage

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Actress Cheryl Hines admitted Tuesday that she has lost friends over her marriage to Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and politics.

"I would say yes," Hines said when asked on "The Katie Miller Podcast." "I have had some friends who are so emotional about politics that even me being married to Bobby is too much for them. It’s too much emotionally to even have a friendship with me. They can’t be relaxed around me."

The "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star was also asked whether her husband’s politics had led to her losing roles. Hines responded, "Probably," but added that some people in Hollywood have continued to support her.

"There are people that feel like they can’t separate the fact that I’m married to Bobby," Hines said. "And there are also people in the entertainment industry coming up to me saying, ‘I really want to work with you.’ It’s a double-edged sword."

Though Hines did not name anyone specific, comedian Tig Notaro had described ending her friendship with Hines over Kennedy's political views on the podcast "Breaking Bread With Tom Papa" earlier this month.

"Cheryl’s married to Bobby Kennedy Jr. When he was announcing his run, I just felt like I needed to step away, because there are beliefs that were like a gnat on the arm years ago that were getting further into the spotlight," Notaro said.

This was despite Notaro and Hines previously hosting a podcast together with a friendship that predates Hines' 2014 marriage to Kennedy.

"He was in environmental law. And, again, other beliefs he had were like a gnat on my arm. But then it started to grow, and Cheryl wanted me to hear Bobby out. They had these good ideas, and I was like, 'I can't, I can't, I can't.' I just didn't trust it. And then he endorsed Trump, and then it just got hard," Notaro said.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Hines described how there were a "lot of reactions" after Kennedy launched his presidential campaign and that many people were not supportive of it. However, she said the experience has helped strengthen her remaining friendships.

"I had my really close friends that said, ‘OK, you’re going to get through this, no matter what happens.’ And it made my friendships stronger," Hines said.