Comedian Tig Notaro describes fallout with Cheryl Hines over husband RFK Jr

Comedian Tig Notaro said Tuesday that she had to "step away" from her friendship with actress Cheryl Hines because of Hines’ husband, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and his political views.

Notaro discussed her past friendship and collaborations with the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" actress on the podcast "Breaking Bread With Tom Papa." The two had previously co-hosted the podcast "Tig and Cheryl: True Story," where they discussed recent documentaries they watched.

Notaro called Hines one of her "favorite friends to be ridiculous with" but said that she felt compelled to end things with her once Kennedy’s presidential campaign began.

"Cheryl’s married to Bobby Kennedy Jr. When he was announcing his run, I just felt like I needed to step away, because there are beliefs that were like a gnat on the arm years ago that were getting further into the spotlight," Notaro said.

Notaro noted her friendship with Hines began before Hines married Kennedy in 2014, but Kennedy’s later endorsement of then-candidate Donald Trump made things more difficult.

"He was in environmental law. And, again, other beliefs he had were like a gnat on my arm. But then it started to grow, and Cheryl wanted me to hear Bobby out. They had these good ideas, and I was like, 'I can't, I can't, I can't.' I just didn't trust it. And then he endorsed Trump, and then it just got hard," Notaro said.

Fox News Digital reached out to representatives for Notaro for additional comment. A representative for Hines declined to comment.

Hines largely avoided discussing politics during her husband’s presidential campaign. In an interview with Fox News Digital in 2024, she discussed how she approaches political issues or disagreements with her husband.

"One of the things that I've learned, especially about politics, is you're not going to agree with somebody about everything, and it's OK," Hines said.

She continued, "We've learned to talk through it. Talk it out. Listen to each other. Sometimes, agree to disagree or say, 'Oh, I'm going to think about that and I hear what you're saying,' or 'I don't like the way you're saying it. I wish you'd say it in a different way.'"