Charlie Hurt: Can you imagine the media coverage of Ed Buck's arrest if he were a Republican?

Fox News contributor Charlie Hurt argued Thursday that the media coverage of a prominent Democratic Party donor's arrest would have been far more aggressive if it were a Republican who was involved.

Ed Buck was arrested Tuesday and charged with operating a drug house after a third man reportedly suffered an overdose inside his West Hollywood home last week — and survived. Two other men overdosed and died at his home in July 2017 and January 2018, respectively.

"Can you imagine if he was a big Republican megadonor? We would see coverage wall-to-wall on every network about this guy. As it is, everyone's like 'nothing here, move along, no story,'" said Hurt on "Fox & Friends."

DEMOCRATIC DONOR ED BUCK SUED BY FAMILY AFTER OVERDOSE DEATH: REPORT

Buck has faced public scrutiny after two black men died from overdoses 18 months apart inside his home. He was not charged in those cases. According to federal records, Buck contributed more than $500,000 to Democratic groups, including $1,500 to the Obama campaign and $2,950 to the Hillary Clinton campaign.

Buck faced three counts of battery and injecting the alleged third victim with methamphetamine on Sept. 11, the Los Angeles Times reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Given the previous overdoses, Hurt said there are "real questions" that must be answered about whether Buck received special treatment based on his political connections.

"Where's The New York Times right now? They're so busy investigating Brett Kavanaugh. Gee, why don't you investigate this guy? This would be a real good start to repairing your reputation as a journalistic outfit," he said.