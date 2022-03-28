Charlie Hurt: Biden’s plummeting approval rating ‘spells doom for Democrats’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Washington Times Opinion Editor Charlie Hurt told "America Reports" Monday President Biden's falling approval ratings do not bode well for the Democrats in the upcoming midterm elections.

CHARLIE HURT: I think there’s no other more important number that you can look at right now to determine how Democrats are going to do in November than that number, and think about this, Sandra. This is even before the real campaigning has begun. Everybody knows they are paying more at the grocery store, they know they are paying more at the gas pump. There is some sort of disagreement among people about what’s the cause for that, but that’s why we have elections. We have elections to sort of defining these issues, and you have something that is so clearly felt by so many Americans, and by the time you get, you know, fully into an election, this will all be blamed on Joe Biden and Democrat policies in a very, very effective way that I think spells doom for Democrats.

