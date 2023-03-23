Charlamagne Tha God scoffs at Trump indictment case: 'Charges are weak as f---' for 'Teflon Don'

Popular radio host Charlamagne Tha God dumped cold water over the potential arrest of former President Donald Trump this week, noting he doesn’t believe that Trump will be arrested thanks to the potential charges being "weak as f---."

He also complained that Trump's continued freedom means that America's system of checks and balances has failed somewhere along the way.

The host made the comments during an episode of "Brilliant Idiots," the podcast he co-hosts with comedian Andrew Schulz.

The episode was filmed on Tuesday, the day Trump predicted in a Truth Social statement that he may be arrested by authority of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on charges relating to hush money payments Trump made to porn star Stormy Daniels.

As such, Schulz could be seen checking his phone to see news updates for Trump’s arrest during the episode, something Charlamagne berated him over.

While checking his phone, Schulz asked, "Did Trump get arrested? We’re recording this on a Tuesday. Did he get arrested yet or not?"

As Schulz scrolled through his smartphone, Charlamagne muttered, "Trump’s not getting arrested, guys. He’s not getting arrested, guys. Come on."

Playfully, Schulz shot back, "Don’t do this! Don’t do this! Don’t do this!" He then turned to his producer off-camera and said, "Somebody go back and find the video where I said these exact words to Charlamagne, and you were saying, ‘He’s getting arrested, I’ll bet any amount of money…’"

Charlamagne scoffed at Schulz bringing up his old statements, and explained, "I said this three years ago." Noting why he changed his mind, at least in this case, he said, "Put it like this, if they indict a former president, it’s not going to be for these charges. These charges are weak as f---, bro."

Schulz again stressed that he at one point awhile back said "they won’t arrest a former president" and reminded viewers that Charlamagne disagreed with the statement. Though upon him recounting his prediction, Charlamagne admitted defeat, replying, "Yeah, I think I agree with you." They both laughed.

The radio host continued, "I don’t see it happening, bro. I can’t change my mind upon further review?"

Charlamagne noted his new opinion came from growing jaded about what he perceives as the failure of the political system. He exclaimed, "I believed in the checks and balances! I believed that nobody is above the law! Teflon Don has proven me wrong until further notice! And I still don’t think that they’ll do it."

He then named other charges he claimed Trump is facing, saying, "He’s got all these federal charges he’s facing, right? Merrick Garland – we already know the classified documents s---, you might as well throw that out. They done caught everyone with classified documents. That’s out the window."

Elsewhere, Charlamagne illustrated his frustrations with a Marvel superhero movie reference. He said to Schulz, "You know what this s--- is, man? You remember on ‘Endgame’ when Thanos got hit in the chest and he’s like, ‘You should have went for the head?’ If it’s not a head-shot — don’t do it!"