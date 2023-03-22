Expand / Collapse search
Trump hush-money grand jury proceedings 'canceled' for Wednesday, sources say

Federal grand jury was scheduled to meet in Manhattan on Wednesday to consider levying criminal charges against Donald Trump for alleged hush money payments made during his 2016 campaign for president

By Brooke Singman , Marta Dhanis , Chris Pandolfo | Fox News
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office has "canceled" the grand jury meeting that was scheduled to take place Wednesday as former President Donald Trump faces a possible criminal indictment over alleged hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016, two sources tell Fox News.

The grand jurors were notified this morning and were put "on standby for tomorrow," one of the sources told Fox News.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump may be indicted by the Manhattan District Attorney's office on charges related to the Stormy Daniels scandal. 

The source did not know why the meeting was canceled. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

