Charlamagne Tha God says people waking up on COVID boosters, lab-leak theory: 'Folks know the jig is up'

After watching a recent clip of actor Woody Harrelson seemingly questioning the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine and its booster shots, radio host Charlamagne Tha God said most of the skeptics of mainstream COVID-19 narratives were right all along, and now normal people are waking up.

"I think people know the jig is up," "The Breakfast Club" host told comedian Andrew Schulz during an episode of Schulz's podcast "Flagrant."

Schulz prompted the discussion by playing a clip from Harrelson’s "Saturday Night Live" monologue last week, in a clip flagged by Mediaite. The comedian wanted the radio host to weigh in on the actor's thinly veiled criticism of the American pharmaceutical companies that produced the COVID-19 vaccines.

In the monologue, the "Zombieland" actor told the audience that he read "the craziest script" several years ago. Explaining it, he said, "OK, so the movie goes like this: The biggest drug cartels in the world get together and buy up all the media and all the politicians and force all the people in the world to stay locked in their home."

The actor added, "And people can only come out if they take the cartel’s drugs and keep taking them over and over." Harrelson masked his metaphor with a slapdash punchline, stating, "I threw the script away. I mean, who is going to believe that crazy idea? Being forced to do drugs? I do that voluntarily all day long."

Charlamagne initially reacted as though he didn’t get the joke, saying, "Boo" and calling it "garbage." He claimed "That delivery, I mean that might have been a good setup, a good premise, but that delivery was horrible." He thought Harrelson might have even "flubbed the teleprompter."

Schulz speculated that maybe the joke was poorly done because it was snuck in off-script to criticize the pharmaceutical companies.

Schulz said, "Or maybe it wasn’t written on the teleprompter. And he was like, ‘I’m done getting these boosters.’"

Intrigued by the idea, the radio host added, "Maybe that’s why it didn’t hit, ‘cause maybe it wasn’t in the prompter. ’Cause they knew that if it was in the prompter, it would’ve been something they would’ve made them change."

Clearly wanting to talk about Harrelson’s point, Schulz said, "I thought it was kind of interesting to see like a mainstream television show, like SNL that always like toes the company line — to at least put out an attempt at a joke about the pharmaceutical companies kind of forcing people to get vaccinated and boosted."

"I think folks know the jig is up," Charlamagne said. "You know what I mean? And it doesn’t matter what side you’re on. I think anybody with some common sense, some eyes can look and be like, ‘Yeah, all right. That was some bulls--t.’"

Charlamagne added, "90% of everything the YouTube scientists were saying has been true," referring to the independent researchers on the internet who have been skeptical of the vaccine and boosters since they began to roll out in late 2020.

While the vaccines have been effective in preventing severe outcomes of the virus, they have not prevented transmission of the disease, and more scientists have questioned recently whether those outside the age-risk zones would benefit from getting boosters.