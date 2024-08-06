Charlamagne predicts ‘no longer legitimate’ SCOTUS will put Trump in office even if he loses

Radio host Charlamagne Tha God warned in a new interview that the U.S. Supreme Court will put former President Trump back into the White House even if he doesn’t get elected.

In a recent interview with The Hill, Charlamagne called the court illegitimate and corrupt, and he argued that it would overturn the election for Trump if Vice President Kamala Harris wins.

"I think that that is going to be the biggest constitutional crisis of our lifetime come November," the host told the outlet.

During the interview, the radio mentioned his concerns about the upcoming election, pointing to potential shenanigans from the highest court in the land if the former president loses to Harris.

"Everybody should be focusing on the Supreme Court," Charlamagne said, claiming it is "no longer a legitimate solution." He argued that because of its recent track record of conservative rulings, there’s a danger it will go rogue in November.

"When you look at the recent rulings of the Supreme Court — whether it’s abolishing Roe v. Wade, whether it’s the presidential immunity for presidents to get away with crimes, whether it’s the fact that elected officials can take bribes now — it’s like, what happens in November if [Vice President Harris] wins, and then Donald Trump challenges the results of the election, in light of all of those recent rulings?"

"That’s honestly what I see coming. I see that happening right now," Charlamagne said, elsewhere spelling out what he thinks could happen.

"To be 100 percent clear, I absolutely believe that come November, if he loses, Donald Trump is going to challenge the results of the election, and I think the Supreme Court would overturn the results of the election in light of all their recent rulings," he said.

IIn the same interview with The Hill, he offered a tip for the Harris campaign on choosing a vice-presidential nominee.

"She’s going to need a straight, White male to convince a lot of people in middle America that she’s the person that should be on the ticket," he said.

Harris picked Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday to be her running mate.

He also admitted earlier this year that he has Trump Derangement Syndrome, adding that he believes the former president is a "threat to democracy."

Liberals and Democratic Party leaders have been blasting the Supreme Court as illegitimate, corrupt, and a partisan tool in recent years due to its majority conservative make-up and its recent decisions, particularly the Dobbs decision that overturned Roe v. Wade, and the presidential immunity decision that President Biden called "dangerous" in July.

Biden has since called for reforms to be made to the court, including imposing term limits and a code of conduct for justices. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch was critical of the possible measures during a recent interview, saying it's better for being able to make possibly unpopular decisions with lifetime tenure.

During his interview, Charlamagne commented on the president’s proposed reforms, stating, "I’m glad that Joe Biden is calling for Supreme Court reform now, but it’s going to take a lot more than that to stop the corruption that is going on with the Supreme Court."