Young swing state voters deliver advice for Kamala Harris: 'There needs to be more transparency'

Ahead of the ABC News Presidential Debate, Wisconsin college students are calling on Kamala Harris to be "more honest" with the American people about her plans and policies if elected president in November.

Fox News Digital spoke with voters at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, about how they feel about the vice president's 2024 campaign and how they think she would lead the country compared to President Biden.

"I think there's a lot of optimism around what she can bring to the country," a student named Dylan said, but added the vice president needs to do more interviews, including about "specifically what her record is."

Dylan also encouraged the vice president to do more outreach.

"I think being more honest to the American people, going out and doing interviews, not just speaking on script at a rally, but actually going out and talking to the American people," Dylan said.

Dylan said when comparing a possible Harris presidency to Biden's, "I don't know if there will be a huge difference necessarily. But I think there needs to be more transparency with the American people."

Sheridan, another student, added, "I feel like she doesn't really have a political stance on a lot of things. She's just trying to seem like a friendly candidate to everyone to try and get people."

Additionally, Antonio said he has not heard enough from Harris when it comes to various issues.

"I haven't really heard much on education, on housing, and a lot of other crises that are happening in America," he said. "So I guess I'm really just waiting to hear what else she has to comment on, because I haven't really heard much else."

Antionio added that he felt that Harris is laser-focused on getting the female vote, but added that she needs to "broaden her fan base."

"America isn't only comprised of women," he said.

"What I've seen on different forms of media, all I've heard were abortion and women's rights and things like that," Antonio added. "I'm standing for that and all that stuff, like that's cool too… But where do I come into play? I just want to know where I stand, honestly."

However, Taylor, another student, said she can see positives when it comes to women's health care rights if Harris is elected.

"I think definitely there would be a lot of changes with women's health care rights, which is kind of an important topic to me just because I am a rising adult teen girl. I think that would really help a lot of people in America," she said.

Student Giacomo explained what it would take for Harris to win his vote.

"Be a peace candidate, not a war candidate… and then crack down on immigration," he said. "That would win my vote."

According to a recent CNN poll, Harris holds a 50-44% lead over Trump in Wisconsin. Since 2008, the winner of the general election has won Wisconsin each time, making the state a recent bellwether.

According to a national poll ahead of the debate, Trump garnered the support of 48% of likely voters, compared to 47% who indicated support for Harris, according to the latest results of the New York Times/Siena poll released on Sunday.

The results are essentially identical to the last time the New York Times/Siena poll asked voters for their preference in the aftermath of President Biden dropping out of the race in late July, with that poll also showing Trump with a 48-47 lead.

