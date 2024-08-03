Popular comedian admits Trump is ‘very enticing’ compared to Dems who he says are not inspiring

Prominent comedian Andrew Schulz thinks former President Trump is the much more "enticing" presidential candidate this election cycle.

During a segment of "The Brilliant Idiots" podcast, which Schulz co-hosts along with African American radio host Charlamagne tha God, the comedian gave his unvarnished opinion of the former president, admitting that voting for him is an attractive prospect, considering the Democratic Party doesn’t have anyone as exciting.

"He’s very enticing. He’s incredibly enticing and I think that he’s enticing because I think the Democrats have utterly failed to inspire us in any way, shape, or form," Schulz stated in a portion of the podcast pointed out by The Daily Caller.

The co-host continued, noting that Vice President Harris, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, has the uphill battle of trying to get voters excited about her.

"And that burden is now on Kamala," he said, mispronouncing her name, which prompted Charlamagne to correct him mid-sentence. "Sorry, Kamala," he continued, correcting himself.

He added a dig towards the party for selecting Harris as Biden’s replacement for the presidency without having her win any primary elections, saying she "is someone who is not the nominee because of the democratic process."

"So she has a huge burden to inspire," he said, and then praised Trump again, saying, "I think that it’s nice to see somebody that is bucking the system especially when the systems, you feel, have left you down."

Charlamagne, a Democratic voter who has gone on record to say he’d never vote for Trump as he thinks the former president is a "threat to democracy," again interrupted Schulz with some skepticism.

The co-host asked, "Is he still bucking the system?" Schulz replied that it doesn’t matter. It only matters if Trump appears to buck the system.

"No, no, no, no, no. It’s not about whether he is or he isn’t; it’s the perception that he is," he said. "So, if you feel let down by the pharmaceutical industry and he’s out here questioning it, you’re like, ‘Ooh, I kind of like that.’ If you feel let down by the military-industrial complex with all these wars that we’re in and he’s like, ‘We’re going to stop these wars,’ you’re like, ‘Ooh, I like that.’"

"Cause you know if Kamala is in, we ain’t stopping no wars," Schulz said.

One of the podcast’s producers off-screen offered a rebuttal, asking Schulz if Trump’s appeal exists simply because Americans like entertainment more than substance. Schulz replied by clarifying voting for Trump is "enticing," not necessarily a move that should be made.

"What I said is he’s very enticing," he explained, adding, "The enticement comes from the facts that he’s calling out these institutions that have let me down and let Americans down, right? So, if you’re critical of institutions that I’ve lost faith in, then naturally, I’m going to be like, ‘Alright, that sounds kind of fire.’"

He followed up, saying, "And if the other candidate isn’t also critical of them, I start to go, ‘Wait a minute, are you just a shill for these institutions that keep letting Americans down?"

Schulz mentioned that he believes that’s where middle-of-the-road American voters are now.