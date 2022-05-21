DNC Chair: GOP launching 'full-frontal assault on democracy,' like 'something you would see in Russia'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison claimed Saturday Republicans are launching a "full-frontal assault on Democracy," one that you would "see in a place like Russia."

MSNBC’s The Cross Connection stand-in host Katie Phang prompted Harrison’s latest hyperbolic epithet with a question on whether Democrats are scaring their base enough to get them to beat Republicans in the upcoming midterm elections.

She asked, "Do you think the Democrats have actually taken up the mantle to be able to tell voters out there that if you don’t get out and vote… you can see something like the January 6 insurrection and … votes being stolen from legitimate winners like Joe Biden happen again?"

Harrison responded by saying that the threat from Republicans in much bigger than the Capitol riot. "January 6th is a part – is one piece of a big puzzle that we see coming out of the Republican Party. This party, the Republican Party, is turned into a party that is built on fraud, on fear, and fascism," he said, reusing his "fraud, fear and fascism" line.

Harrison’s point was that everything the GOP does is oppressive. "You think about January 6th, and what it looks like. We have never seen anything like that in American history to take place. But in addition to that… Think about the other things that Republicans are doing right now in this country."

He provided a litany of perceived horrors that he claims are Republican policies: "They are trying to suppress the right of freedom of speech. They are banning books right now. They are in Florida, they are trying to keep people from saying certain words. They are oppressing people in terms of their votes at the ballot box," the chair said.

He also painted the GOP’s pro-life initiatives in the most cynical light, saying, "They are going after women’s rights to control their bodies and privacy rights."

Harrison then declared, "This is a full-frontal assault on democracy, coming from the Republican Party. It is something that you would see in a place like Russia."

"Right now, you have conservatives having a big conservative brouhaha over in Hungary. Well, the reason that they are having that in Hungary, is because they can’t have it in Russia right now," Harrison added, speaking about the CPAC event being held in the Eastern European nation.

"I mean, this is the Republican Party that is more hard on Mickey Mouse than they are on Vladimir Putin," he said.

The chair then distilled his point for voters so they can decide. "There’s a contrast in this election. Do you want to secure American democracy? If you want to do that, then you need to vote for the Democratic Party. But if you want to go down the route of a Vladimir Putin, of all of these despots and fascism, go ahead and look at the Republican Party."

"Because, that is who they are right now," he concluded.