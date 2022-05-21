‘It's time for Hispanics to take a look at the Republican Party,’ says Rep. Maria Salazar

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

During an interview on "Fox & Friends Weekend" Rep. Maria Salazar, R-Fla., said that it's time for Hispanics to take a look at the Republican Party, and that they have the same values that are "entrenched" within the Party.

BIDEN'S HISPANIC APPROVAL RATINGS PLUMMETS TO 26% IN NEW POLL

REP. MARIA SALAZAR: Hispanics, Rachel, we are just like every other American. We want baby formulas on the shelves. We want to lower gas prices. We want a strong police force to be defending our neighborhoods because we want to live in freedom. We're not socialists, and we are faith, family and country. Not only that, we have the same values that are entrenched in the Republican Party. Family oriented, God-fearing, law-abiding, small government. So, we're waking up, and the GOP think God is embracing us and telling us, come, it's time for the Hispanics to take a look at the Republican Party and understand that we have the same values that are entrenched in our communities. The largest minority in the country, by the way, 23% of the population.

READ MORE FROM FOX NEWS

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: