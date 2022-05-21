Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Politics
Published

‘It's time for Hispanics to take a look at the Republican Party,’ says Rep. Maria Salazar

Hispanics value 'faith, family and country,' says Rep. Salazar

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Rep. Maria Salazar: 'It's time for Hispanics to take a look at the Republican Party' Video

Rep. Maria Salazar: 'It's time for Hispanics to take a look at the Republican Party'

Rep. Maria Salazar, R-Fla., weighs in on why Hispanic voters are shifting toward the Republican Party.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

During an interview on "Fox & Friends Weekend" Rep. Maria Salazar, R-Fla., said that it's time for Hispanics to take a look at the Republican Party, and that they have the same values that are "entrenched" within the Party.

BIDEN'S HISPANIC APPROVAL RATINGS PLUMMETS TO 26% IN NEW POLL

Rep. Maria Salazar: It's time for Hispanics to 'take a look' at the Republican Party

Rep. Maria Salazar: It's time for Hispanics to 'take a look' at the Republican Party (Getty Images)

REP. MARIA SALAZAR: Hispanics, Rachel, we are just like every other American. We want baby formulas on the shelves. We want to lower gas prices. We want a strong police force to be defending our neighborhoods because we want to live in freedom. We're not socialists, and we are faith, family and country. Not only that, we have the same values that are entrenched in the Republican Party. Family oriented, God-fearing, law-abiding, small government. So, we're waking up, and the GOP think God is embracing us and telling us, come, it's time for the Hispanics to take a look at the Republican Party and understand that we have the same values that are entrenched in our communities. The largest minority in the country, by the way, 23% of the population.

READ MORE FROM FOX NEWS

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

Hispanic voters ‘embrace American values:' Rep. Maria Salazar Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.