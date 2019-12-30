New York City civic leader points finger at Bill de Blasio for NYC homeless crisis

A New York City civic leader said Monday Mayor Bill de Blasio should do his job and address the city's homeless crisis instead of blaming President Trump.

“It’s not Trump’s fault," Mike Fischer, president of the Central Park South Civic Association, told “Fox & Friends.” "It’s Mayor de Blasio’s fault. I mean, he had such an opportunity [during] his first term to address probably one of the biggest problems facing the city and he completely ignored it."

BILL DE BLASIO PINS NYC HOMELESS CRISIS ON WASHINGTON

De Blasio said during an interview on “America’s News Headquarters” with Ed Henry Sunday that he wants the feds to issue more housing vouchers to let people staying in shelters move into rental homes. He said he's aiming to eliminate long-term homelessness in the city over the next five years.

“The problem ultimately is Donald Trump has not shown any willingness to give us the tools we need, most especially Section 8 vouchers, which allow people to live in rental housing, de Blasio said. "That’s the single-strongest piece we need from Washington that we are not getting right now.”

“The federal government needs to help us with Section 8 vouchers,” he added.

The mayor’s comments came the day after Trump lambasted California and New York officials on Twitter over “their tremendous homeless problems.” He suggested that federal help might be available if state leaders “politely” ask for help.

CALIFORNIA BUSINESSWOMAN WELCOMES TRUMP INTERVENTION ON STATE'S GROWING HOMELESSNESS CRISIS

As of September, there were more than 62,000 people experiencing homelessness in New York City. De Blasio said the city has already moved 120,000 people from shelters to affordable housing over the past six years, and the number of people homeless on the streets is starting to go down.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The city has no programs whatsoever that would rehabilitate these people so, in other words, they’re mentally ill, maybe they’re drug addicts or maybe they're alcoholics, and there is [are] no programs in place,” Fischer said.

Fox News’ James Leggate contributed to this report.