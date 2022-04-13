Dr. Siegel rips CDC extending travel mask mandate: 'I don't think it's even working'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Dr. Marc Siegel pushed back on the CDC's decision to extend its travel mask mandate, Wednesday, arguing on "America Reports" that the rule is not making people safer against COVID-19.

DR. MARC SIEGEL: I think it extends the inconsistencies, Gillian, of the whole situation. CDC just recently a couple weeks ago said OK, now we're going to focus on severity, on hospitalizations, on deaths, not so much on case numbers. Meanwhile, everything has gone down, including case numbers. Hospitalizations are at all-time low from the beginning of the pandemic. Deaths have gone down below 650 for the first time in a really long time. And case numbers are under 30,000 a day.

If you’ve been on a plane lately, half the people are not wearing [masks] properly or taking them off for hours to eat. There’s no sense that you are making a safer environment there. The surgeon general told me today in an interview I just did he thinks the reason it’s staying in place is for people that have to go to work and have no other way to go there, and he wants a safe environment. CDC wants a safe environment. I don’t think it’s even working.

