CBS News slammed for cropping bodycam footage of Adam Toledo holding gun before fatal shooting

CBS News is facing heat over a video the network shared on Twitter Thursday that critics say crops out a critical part of body camera footage showing the police chase that led to 13-year-old Adam Toledo's death in Chicago last month.

Extremely graphic footage shows a Chicago police officer pulling up to a location on the city's West Side on March 29 and immediately encountering two people, one of whom appears to be Toledo, running away from the area.

Toledo stops for a moment before he turns toward the officer, at which point the cop tells him to, "Show me your f------ hands."

Toledo appears to have his hands up when he is shot once in the chest. He ultimately died from his injuries.

CBS' '60 MINUTES' ACCUSED OF EDITING EXCHANGE BETWEEN DESANTIS, REPORTER PUSHING 'PAY FOR PLAY' NARRATIVE

Also shown in the footage is a brief glimpse of Toledo holding a gun, which he apparently discarded an instant before the fatal shot was fired.

CBS News, however, tweeted a video formatted for mobile devices. As a result, both sides of the bodycam footage were cropped and the image of Toledo holding the gun was omitted.

"Newly released bodycam footage shows Chicago police chasing and fatally shooting 13-year-old Adam Toledo, as he appeared to comply with orders to raise his hands," CBS News tweeted with a warning about the "graphic and disturbing content."

Critics piled on CBS for the visual omission.

The Daily Wire reporter Ryan Saavedra shared two images side-by-side demonstrating what CBS News left out from the raw bodycam footage.

CBS NEWS BLASTED FOR 'DEM ACTIVISM' WITH REPORT ON '3 WAYS COMPANIES CAN HELP FIGHT' GEORGIA ELECTION LAW

"Yeeeesh, dishonesty in these extremely tense times is exactly the kind of thing we should avoid ..." Daily Caller editor in chief Geoffrey Ingersoll reacted.

CBS News did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The backlash from the tweet is the latest controversy to hit the network. CBS News started a political firestorm earlier tihs month with its botched "60 Minutes" report on Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, which accused him of a "pay-for-play" scheme with the grocery store chain Publix.

Not only did Florida Democrats speak out in defense of DeSantis, "60 Minutes" was caught editing an exchange between the governor and correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi that omitted his explanation of what led to a coronavirus vaccine distribution deal with the company.

CBS News continues to stand by its report.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Before that, CBS News was accused of full-throated "activism" after it ran a report with the headline, "3 ways companies can help fight Georgia's restrictive new voting law."

The article cited activists who wanted to continue putting corporate pressure on the Peach State after the enactment of a Republican-backed election law.

Following widespread condemnation on social media, CBS deleted its tweet that shared the article and scrubbed its headline, which now reads, "Activists are calling on big companies to challenge new voting laws. Here's what they're asking for."

Fox News' Stephanie Pagones contributed to this report.