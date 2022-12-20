Expand / Collapse search
OUTNUMBERED
Published

CBS News called out for claiming airplane turbulence is result of climate change: 'Typical'

"Outnumbered" sounds off on CBS report on Hawaiian Airlines flight turbulence

By Amy Nelson | Fox News
'Outnumbered' on CBS attributing turbulence on Hawaii-bound flight to climate change

'Outnumbered' on CBS attributing turbulence on Hawaii-bound flight to climate change

The panel discussed how the media outlet attributed the turbulence on the flight, which landed several in the hospital, to climate change.

The "Outnumbered" panelists took aim at CBS News Tuesday after the media outlet credited climate change for severe turbulence on a recent flight bound for Hawaii. 

Dr. Nicole Saphier, a Fox News medical contributor, warned the issue shouldn’t be "chalked up" to climate change without solid evidence.

CBS raised eyebrows with a quote from Taylor Garland, spokesperson for the Association of Flight Attendants, after 36 passengers were injured and 11 hospitalized due to turbulence. 

"Severe weather increases chances of turbulence, and due to climate change, these kinds of incidents will only continue to grow," Garland said.

Saphier, however, pushed back on the claims. 

MAJOR ECO GROUP SAW LARGE FUNDING UPTICK FUELED BY LIBERAL DARK MONEY NETWORK: ‘BEST YEAR EVER’

"I don't think the spokesperson for the Flight Attendants Association Union should be the climate change czar," she told panelists Tuesday.

"Turbulence happens all the time. It's happened since we've invented flying. And thankfully, it's actually gotten better because of the technology on the airplanes."

Jimmy Failla, host of "Fox Across America," noted the curious lack of data to support the claim that climate change will make turbulence worse.

"The only data we have to support climate change is that people are getting rich selling it to us, and none of the people making that money are adhering to any of the guidelines they're forcing on us," Failla said. 

"The reason people fall for this garbage is because they want to sound empathetic and considerate."

TUCKER CARLSON: THESE CLIMATE ACTIVISTS ARE FRAUDULENT

Twitter users immediately responded to CBS News' claims, roasting the outlet for using a union official's statement as evidence. 

Tammy Bruce, a Fox News contributor, sounded off on the flight attendant union for pushing blame onto climate change.

"This is a union entity reinforcing a government-Democrat narrative," Bruce said. 

Bruce criticized organizations for turning things like airplane turbulence into a broader political issue, and she argued it will ultimately lead to more funding for the union. 

"It's this vicious circle. It's typical. Shame on the flight attendants union," she said.

Amy Nelson is a producer with Fox News Digital.