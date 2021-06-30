Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

CBS’s Gayle King brought up author’s ‘tiny child penis’ live on-air

King sidelined patriotic story for genitalia

By Lindsay Kornick | Fox News
close
Media top headlines June 30 Video

Media top headlines June 30

CNN and MSNBC's ratings collapsing, Ilhan Omar telling CNN she doesn't regret equating US and Israel with the Taliban, and an MSNBC legal analyst praising Attorney General Garland for personally scooping ice cream for DOJ employees round out today's top media headlines

During a Tuesday interview, "CBS This Morning" host Gayle King referenced the small genitalia of the guest had as a child.

King sat down with author Roger Bennett to discuss his recent memoir on becoming an American citizen titled "(Re)born in the USA: An Englishman’s Love Letter to His Chosen Home." The segment featured clips of Bennet reading a few excerpts from the book on his life and his deep gratitude on becoming an American citizen. Bennet, who was in CBS's studio, was visibly emotional watching clips of himself reading from his book. 

BILL COSBY’S SEX ASSAULT CONVICTION OVERTURNED BY PENNSYLVANIA COURT 

However, immediately afterwards, King chose to ask about Bennett’s "tiny child penis."

"So beautiful. It’s so beautiful." King said in regards to the clips of Bennet reading. But she quickly moved on and said, "Something that’s not so beautiful. You write on page 56 you were a ‘late bloomer with a tiny child penis that looked like a ball spigot.’"

"Some things don't change," Bennett responded jovially. 

After the lewd question, the interview focused on Bennett’s adapting towards American culture. In a teary manner, he described his book as "a love letter to America, written by a gent who came of age with the Statue of Liberty and the Manhattan skyline painted as a mural on his bedroom wall and ended up moving here. And for whom the act of becoming an American citizen is the single greatest achievement of my life."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bennett shared his experience on becoming a citizen by standing in a court room with 162 other people from 42 countries who were driven to come to America for a better life. 

"You see people who have crawled through deserts, survived civil war, escaped turmoil driven by the idea of America, you know that that idea of America in the world shines so brightly. Drives people, gives them incredible courage and joy. That's my message for your Independence Day," Bennett said. 

Lindsay Kornick is an Associate Editor for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @lmkornick.