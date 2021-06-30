CBS’s Gayle King brought up author’s ‘tiny child penis’ live on-air

During a Tuesday interview, "CBS This Morning" host Gayle King referenced the small genitalia of the guest had as a child.

King sat down with author Roger Bennett to discuss his recent memoir on becoming an American citizen titled "(Re)born in the USA: An Englishman’s Love Letter to His Chosen Home." The segment featured clips of Bennet reading a few excerpts from the book on his life and his deep gratitude on becoming an American citizen. Bennet, who was in CBS's studio, was visibly emotional watching clips of himself reading from his book.

However, immediately afterwards, King chose to ask about Bennett’s "tiny child penis."

"So beautiful. It’s so beautiful." King said in regards to the clips of Bennet reading. But she quickly moved on and said, "Something that’s not so beautiful. You write on page 56 you were a ‘late bloomer with a tiny child penis that looked like a ball spigot.’"

"Some things don't change," Bennett responded jovially.

After the lewd question, the interview focused on Bennett’s adapting towards American culture. In a teary manner, he described his book as "a love letter to America, written by a gent who came of age with the Statue of Liberty and the Manhattan skyline painted as a mural on his bedroom wall and ended up moving here. And for whom the act of becoming an American citizen is the single greatest achievement of my life."

Bennett shared his experience on becoming a citizen by standing in a court room with 162 other people from 42 countries who were driven to come to America for a better life.

"You see people who have crawled through deserts, survived civil war, escaped turmoil driven by the idea of America, you know that that idea of America in the world shines so brightly. Drives people, gives them incredible courage and joy. That's my message for your Independence Day," Bennett said.