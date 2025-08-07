CBS anchor claims Stephen Colbert is 'equal opportunist' when it comes to jokes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

CBS anchor Nate Burleson said on Thursday that late-night host Stephen Colbert, whose show will end in May, was an "equal opportunist" when it came to making jokes.

Burleson's fellow co-hosts Gayle King and Vladimir Duthiers agreed with Burleson as he said, "one thing we love about Colbert, he's an equal opportunist when it comes to cracking jokes."

Colbert's monologue on Thursday included a jab at former President Joe Biden, as he imitated the former president volunteering to be an ICE agent in reaction to news that the Trump administration had ended the age cap for ICE agents.

"I need a job, Jack! Put Joe back in the game, I need a job, Jack. Put me in, coach. I’ll kick some a--. Here we go, there you go, take that, take this. Now watch me nay-nay. Jill! Jill, I got a job!" Colbert joked, imitating Biden, taking aim at his age.

Colbert, who has helped raise money for Biden, did not ask former Vice President Kamala Harris about the former president's decline while in office during her first interview since her failed bid for the presidency.

Colbert remained a supporter of Biden throughout his presidency, though occasionally making fun of the president's age, and has overwhelmingly welcomed liberal lawmakers and media personalities on his show.

The liberal late-night host's show is set to end in May, as CBS cited financial reasons for ending the program.

Since his show was canceled, Colbert has interviewed Harris, former labor secretary Robert Reich, Gov. JB Pritzker, D-Ill.., Gov. Josh Shapiro, D-Pa., Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich.

At least 200 episodes of Colbert's show have featured members of the liberal media.

Colbert's monologues have mostly been focused on critiques of President Donald Trump, members of his administration, and other top news stories of the day.

He has also criticized his parent company, Paramount, for settling with Trump in a lawsuit that stemmed from a "60 Minutes" interview.

Colbert accused the company of accepting a "big fat bribe."

