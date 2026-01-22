CatholicVote launches 'Zeale' app targeting Gen Z Americans with faith and news content

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

CatholicVote is launching a Gen Z-focused platform called "Zeale," aimed at bringing faith, news and prayer to younger Americans.

"CatholicVote exists to help Catholics live their faith in public life. Zeale empowers the faithful to find God through news and other high-quality programming, while building community in a way that forms a healthy worldview, deepens conviction, and inspires action," Kelsey Reinhardt, president and CEO of CatholicVote, said in a statement.

"Zeale engages people in the political and cultural discussions of our time through the heart and imagination," Reinhardt said. "Through Zeale, we aim to inspire every American to live out the truth through the lens of beauty and goodness."

In announcing the platform, CatholicVote said studies show that "Gen Z is searching for God."

While Gen Z has been called the "least religious generation," recent data reported by Fox News suggest young men are actually becoming more religious. A Barna Group study found that church attendance has increased among Gen Z and millennial men.

To support younger people who are curious about faith, the new app will feature CatholicVote’s news platform called The LOOP, podcasts, documentaries, content on fashion, food, sports, travel, culture, games, as well as what CatholicVote calls "a digital community of prayer."

The prayer part of the app will feature daily Mass readings, the ability to pray with and for others, offer prayer intentions and "join the community in moments when urgent news calls for collective prayer. This interactive component sets Zeale apart from other platforms."

The organization said that the app is free for users thanks to members and supporters of CatholicVote who donate.

"Our name says it all," Reinhardt added. "Zeale helps you ‘live Catholic’ with confidence and enthusiasm."

Users can explore the app at Zeal.co, or download the app on the App Store and Google Play.

