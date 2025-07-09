Gen Z'ers identifying as liberal drops 12 points since 2016, according to Morning Consult June report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Gen Z is becoming more conservative, according to a report from Morning Consult.

The June 2025 report found that Gen Z has become significantly more conservative, highlighting that the "youngest voting cohort has become 12 percentage points less likely to identify as liberal than in 2016, compared with a 5-point drop among the general population."

The report found that 21% of Gez Z identify as "don’t know/no opinion," 24% identify as conservative, 26% identify as moderate, and 30% identify as liberal.

In 2016, 22% identified as "don’t know/no opinion," 18% identified as conservative, 18% identified as moderate, and 42% identified as liberal.

The numbers should not come as a total shock, however, as President Donald Trump won men between the ages of 18 to 44, according to a Fox News voter analysis.

The report also noted that Gen Z men and women are divided over the #MeToo movement.

"A battle of the sexes is clearly brewing: Gen Z women and men are uniquely divided on the merits of the #MeToo movement and the importance of shared values with romantic partners," the report states.

In March, David Shor, head of data science at the Democratic polling firm, Blue Rose Research, told New York Times columnist Ezra Klein during a podcast interview that Gen Z might be one of the most conservative generations.

"This is the thing I am the most shocked by in the last four years — that young people have gone from being the most progressive generation since the Baby Boomers, and maybe even in some ways more so, to becoming potentially the most conservative generation that we’ve experienced maybe in 50 to 60 years," Shor said.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Turning Point USA spokesman Andrew Kolvet said, "This reflects everything we’ve seen on the ground in the last few years touring college and high school campuses — young people are turning right, and they’re doing it faster than any other age group. There’s also evidence that the younger the cohort, the more conservative they are becoming."

"While the political gender gap is real, with the youngest voting group, those of college age 18-21 years old, recent polls like the Yale Youth Poll shows that not only are men R+19, but young women are R+4," Kolvet added. "So instead of this being a male-only trend, we believe there’s evidence to indicate they are actually just a leading indicator of what is shaping up to be the biggest generational movement since Woodstock."