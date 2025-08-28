Carville rebukes DNC over woke ‘land acknowledgment’ lamenting treatment of Native Americans

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Veteran strategist James Carville blasted the Democratic National Committee (DNC) on Thursday for opening its Minneapolis meeting with a "land acknowledgment" that he said accused the United States of systemic suppression — calling it the kind of gesture that costs Democrats elections.

Lindy Sowmick, treasurer of Minnesota’s Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party and a self-described "Indigenous queer woman," opened the acknowledgment by honoring the Dakota Oyate as the original stewards of Minneapolis land for thousands of years before colonization. She pointed to a legacy of broken treaties and promises, adding, "In many ways, we still live in a system built to suppress Indigenous peoples' cultural and spiritual history."

Carville spoke about the display on his "Politics War Room" podcast with co-host Al Hunt, lamenting that the Democratic Party did not seem to have learned from recent defeats.

DNC CHAIR DEMANDS DEMS STOP 'BRINGING A PENCIL TO A KNIFE FIGHT' AT FIERY SUMMER MEETING

Carville has long criticized Democrats’ embrace of wokeness and said it contributed to their 2024 election loss.

"Lady, you’re right, what we did to the Native Americans has really been well documented. It is a sad part of our nation’s history," he said, before suddenly shouting, "Why are you bringing this up in an election!?"

JAMES CARVILLE SUGGESTS 'SPLIT' WITH THE LEFT OVER 'PRONOUN POLITICS'

Carville argued that America has all kinds of dark history, but emphasized, "This is an election, and the DNC is not the place to discuss this. Understand this, the DNC does not exist to right wrongs. It doesn’t exist to acknowledge the more unpleasant parts of history. It doesn’t exist to make people feel good. It exists — just get it through your head —to win elections."

"Now do you think that is going to help us win elections, say, like we did in Iowa?" the strategist asked.

CARVILLE DEMANDS DEMS ‘KICK THE S--- OUT OF’ JD VANCE OVER 'MARTHA'S VINEYARD OF ENGLAND' VACATION

"Please stop this, in the name of a just, merciful God," Carville pleaded. "Don’t you see what’s happening? Don’t you see where this has brought us to? For God's sake, lady. And what is [DNC chairman] Ken Martin doing, doing that? You don’t have but one job, kid! It’s to win!"

Carville argued that while the activist who made the acknowledgment may be a perfectly nice person in real life, "that has nothing to do with it. You’re supposed to try to win f---ing elections!"

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

The DNC's national party convention in Chicago, held ahead of the 2024 election, also included a "land acknowledgment." During that recitation, the speakers blamed the U.S. government for "forcibly remov[ing]" tribal people from their land.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to the DNC and Sowmick but did not receive an immediate reply.

Fox News' Alec Schemmel contributed to this report.