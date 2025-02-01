'Captain America' star Anthony Mackie cautions fans to not make comparisons between Trump and ‘Red Hulk’

Actor Anthony Mackie, who stars as Captain America in Marvel's upcoming "Captain America: Brave New World," shot down rumors that Red Hulk, the alter ego of Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford, was intended to portray President Donald Trump, in an interview with Esquire on Thursday.

When asked by Esquire whether fans would make the connection between Red Hulk and Trump, the "Captain America" star told fans to "chill the f*** out".

"I hope, as a country, we’re tired of all the political jousting," said Mackie. "Let’s just go to the movies and chill the f*** out. We could’ve made this mother****** yellow and it would’ve been a problem."

CAPTAIN AMERICA STAR ANTHONY MACKIE EXPLAINS CONTROVERSIAL COMMENTS AFTER BACKLASH: 'I'M A PROUD AMERICAN'

This has not been the first controversy surrounding the new "Captain America" film and its star actor.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST MEDIA AND CULTURE NEWS

Earlier this week, Mackie faced outrage from fans after saying the iconic American superhero he's playing should not "represent" America.

"Captain America represents a lot of different things and I don’t think the term ‘America’ should be one of those representations. It’s about a man who keeps his word, who has honor, dignity and integrity. Someone who is trustworthy and dependable," he said.

The actor made the comments on a press tour for the fourth installment of the Captain America franchise at the Hotel De La Ville in Rome, Italy, on January 27.

After receiving intense backlash from fans over his comments, Mackie took to Instagram to issue a statement about the controversy.

"Let me be clear about this, I’m a proud American and taking on the shield of a hero like CAP is the honor of a lifetime," Mackie wrote Tuesday in comments shared to his Instagram account. "I have the utmost respect for those who serve and have served our country. CAP has universal characteristics that people all over the world can relate to."

" Captain America: Brave New World " is set to release in theaters on February 14, 2025.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Joshua Q. Nelson and Jeffrey Clark contributed to this report.