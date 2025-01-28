'Captain America: Brave New World' star says the character should not represent America

Anthony Mackie, the star of Marvel's soon-to-release "Captain America: Brave New World," said that the iconic character should not "represent" America.

"Captain America represents a lot of different things and I don’t think the term ‘America’ should be one of those representations. It’s about a man who keeps his word, who has honor, dignity and integrity. Someone who is trustworthy and dependable," he said.

The actor made the comments on a press tour for the fourth installment of the Captain America franchise at the Hotel De La Ville in Rome, Italy, on January 27.

A spokesperson for Hotel De La Ville confirmed to Fox News Digital that "Disney used Hotel de la Ville' facilities for both photocall and TV interviews."

MARVEL 'AVENGERS' STAR MARK RUFFALO ON GOP LANDSLIDE VICTORY: 'WE GOT OUR A--ES KICKED'

Marvel’s Italian account posted the comments Mackie made in a promotion edit of the film. However, they cut out the part of the movie lead saying "I don’t think the term ‘America’ should be one of those representations."

Disney, who owns Marvel Studios, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mackie previously starred in "Marvel Avengers: Infinity War," "Captain America: Winter Soldier," and "Captain America: Civil War." His character, Sam Wilson, is also known as Falcon, a frequent companion to Steve Rogers, the civilian identity who originally became Captain America.

After Steve Rogers departed from the superhero identity, Falcon is now taking on the mantle, wearing the costume and carrying the shield associated with the Captain America identity.

In another interview, Mackie said that Captain America was an important character for people of all racial identities to see.

PRESIDENT-ELECT DONALD TRUMP'S VICTORY SENDS HOLLYWOOD INTO TAILSPIN

"I think it’s just as important for Black kids to see a Black Captain America as it is for White kids. Growing up, my favorite hero was green. It wasn’t about race or anything. It was about him being a good guy trying to do the right thing," Mackie said.

"it’s very important for kids of all races to be able to watch and have someone to look up to no matter what they look like, and see that that package comes with a good human being as opposed to what they’ve been perceived as by everyone else."

The movie also stars Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Indiana Jones star Harrison Ford.

"Captain America: Brave New World" is set to release in theaters on February 14, 2025.