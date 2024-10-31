'Avengers' stars assemble in roasted Harris ad: 'New cringe just dropped'

Marvel’s "Avengers: Endgame" stars reunited in an ad for the Democratic ticket that was mocked as "new cringe" for the Harris campaign.

Actors Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Danai Gurira, Don Cheadle and Paul Bettany took part in a video endorsement for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz that was posted on Ruffalo’s X account Thursday.

"We're back. Let's #AssembleForDemocracy. In the #ElectionEndgame, every vote counts," Ruffalo wrote, encouraging people to vote for Harris and Democrats.

In the video, they jokingly suggested Harris needed a catchphrase, referencing their past movies.

"How about this? I’m just off the top of my head: ‘I can do this all day,’" Evans said.

"What about something punchier like—" Downey said.

"Boom! You looking for this?" Cheadle finished.

"Kamala forever," Gurira added.

Bettany remarked, "How about ‘I’m down with democracy’? It’s clean and simple."

"I’m Kamala Harris and I say down with democracy," Cheadle joked, adding, "Yeah, together we got to tear down democracy."

Near the end of the video, he phrased it saying, "I’m Kamala Harris, and I am down with democracy."

The video was roasted by other X users who saw it as an embarrassing and indirectly tone-deaf ad for Harris.

"New cringe just dropped," Washington Examiner contributor Kimberly Ross wrote.

Conservative commentator Carmine Sabia wrote, "I believe we can safely say Vice President Kamala Harris has secured the Hollywood douchenozzle vote."

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz commented, "Um, a little too much honesty here….Kamala Harris ‘tearing down democracy!’"

"This is my fight song," The Spectator contributing editor Stephen Miller joked, referencing a 2016 video stuffed with liberal celebrities for former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

Former member of the U.S. Army Special Force Jim Hanson remarked, "That's awesome. Now I never have to watch another Avengers flick ever."

"As a marvel fan this is so sad to watch. Whatever happened to the days of ‘Republicans buy shoes too’?" Gen Z commentator Chandler Crump wrote.

In 2016, Downey, Johansson, Ruffalo and Cheadle were among multiple celebrities who also appeared in an ad attacking then-candidate Donald Trump. In the video, Cheadle asked viewers if they wanted to vote for a "racist, abusive coward who could permanently damage the fabric of our society."

Several celebrities have come out in support of Harris ahead of the election. On Monday, singer Beyoncé spoke ahead of and introduced Harris at a rally in Houston, Texas.