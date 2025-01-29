Expand / Collapse search
Captain America star Anthony Mackie explains controversial comments after backlash: 'I'm a proud American'

Marvel actor had suggested 'Captain America' role doesn't represent USA

By Jeffrey Clark Fox News
Published
Actor Anthony Mackie, who stars as Captain America in "Captain America: Brave New World," released a statement explaining prior controversial comments about the character after they went viral online.

"Let me be clear about this, I’m a proud American and taking on the shield of a hero like CAP is the honor of a lifetime," Mackie wrote Tuesday in comments shared to his Instagram account. "I have the utmost respect for those who serve and have served our country. CAP has universal characteristics that people all over the world can relate to."

Mackie issued the statement Tuesday after he previously said while on a press tour to promote his upcoming Marvel movie that he does not believe the character should represent America. 

Anthony Mackie

Actor Anthony Mackie, who stars as Captain America in "Captain America: Brave New World," further explained his controversial comments about the character. (Getty Images)

"Captain America represents a lot of different things and I don’t think the term ‘America’ should be one of those representations," he said. "It’s about a man who keeps his word, who has honor, dignity and integrity. Someone who is trustworthy and dependable." 

The actor made the comments on a press tour for the fourth installment of the Captain America franchise at the Hotel De La Ville in Rome, Italy, on January 27.

Mackie has previously starred in "Avengers: Infinity War," "Captain America: Winter Soldier," and "Captain America: Civil War." His character, Sam Wilson, is also known as Falcon, a frequent companion to Steve Rogers, the civilian identity who originally became Captain America.

MARVEL 'AVENGERS' STAR MARK RUFFALO ON GOP LANDSLIDE VICTORY: 'WE GOT OUR A--ES KICKED'

Captain America's shield

Mackie has previously starred in "Avengers: Infinity War," "Captain America: Winter Soldier," and "Captain America: Civil War." (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

"Captain America: Brave New World" is set to release in theaters on February 14, 2025.

Disney, who owns Marvel Studios, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital

Fox News' Joshua Q. Nelson contributed to this report. 

