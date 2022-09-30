Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Candace Owens, Tucker Carlson rip the left's green agenda: 'Selling fear for their own power'

Candace Owens on the left immediately politicizing Hurricane Ian

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Candace Owens: Climate lobby keeps being proven wrong Video

Candace Owens: Climate lobby keeps being proven wrong

Host of the ‘Candace Owens’ podcast discusses how Democrats never let a disaster go to waste on ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight.’

Candace Owens called out Democrats Thursday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," blasting left-wing pundits who are using Hurricane Ian to push their green agenda. The host of "The Candace Owens Show" podcast warned about faulty narratives about the subject being taught in schools.

DEMOCRATS BLAMING CLIMATE CHANGE FOR HURRICANE IAN AT ODDS WITH SCIENCE, EXPERTS SAY

CANDACE OWENS: We absolutely have a right to fight back and where we need is to start is in the education system because my mind was polluted about climate change or about global warming because they sat us down in health class and they made us watch 'Inconvenient Truth' by Al Gore. That was a lie. It never came to fruition and they keep focusing on these young generations to sell them fear for their own power.

WATCH TUCKER'S MONOLOGUE BELOW:

Tucker Carlson: Experts are demanding you accept responsibility for these natural disasters Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.