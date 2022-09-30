Candace Owens, Tucker Carlson rip the left's green agenda: 'Selling fear for their own power'

Candace Owens called out Democrats Thursday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," blasting left-wing pundits who are using Hurricane Ian to push their green agenda. The host of "The Candace Owens Show" podcast warned about faulty narratives about the subject being taught in schools.

DEMOCRATS BLAMING CLIMATE CHANGE FOR HURRICANE IAN AT ODDS WITH SCIENCE, EXPERTS SAY

CANDACE OWENS: We absolutely have a right to fight back and where we need is to start is in the education system because my mind was polluted about climate change or about global warming because they sat us down in health class and they made us watch 'Inconvenient Truth' by Al Gore. That was a lie. It never came to fruition and they keep focusing on these young generations to sell them fear for their own power.

