Candace Owens calls out selective outrage towards Capitol Hill mob following violence from BLM 'protests'

Conservative commentator Candace Owens blasted what she suggested was the selective outrage towards the riot that took place on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, compared to the reaction to the unrest that took place last summer.

There has been widespread condemnation of the pro-Trump mob that stormed the Capitol building as a joint session of Congress was meeting to certify the Electoral College victory of President-elect Joe Biden.

Owens, Daily Wire host and founder of the BLEXIT movement, similarly took to Twitter on Wednesday night, sharing photos of violence.

"These images capture the horrific scene that took place outside of the Capitol building today. Truly disgraceful," Owens tweeted. "Oh wait—my mistake. These are actually from the BLM 'protests' over the summer."

Among the images Owens shared were two of buildings that were set on fire in Minneapolis following the death last May of George Floyd while in police custody, and one of a police car also in flames on the streets of Chicago.

On Thursday, President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris also suggested that there was a double standard, except it was--they said--between the harsh treatment of the "peaceful" Black Lives Matter and the lighter treatment of the pro-Trump mob.

"No one can tell me that if it had been a group of Black Lives Matter protesting yesterday, they wouldn't have been treated very, very differently than the mob of thugs that stormed the Capitol," Biden said during an address. "We all know that's true, and it is unacceptable. Totally unacceptable."

Harris similarly expressed: "We witnessed two systems of justice when we saw one that let extremists storm the United States Capitol, and another that released tear gas on peaceful protesters last summer.

"The American people had expressed, rightly, outrage. We know this is unacceptable. We know we should be better than this."