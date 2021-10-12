Candace Owens slams Biden vaccine mandates on 'Kilmeade Show': Now there's a 'pending disaster'

While some hospitals are facing a shortage of nurses due to the vaccine mandate, Blexit founder and author Candace Owens told "The Brian Kilmeade Show" that President Biden "did not think through" the executive order, leading to a potential "disaster."

CANDACE OWENS: I don't think he thought it through. I think that he thought that with enough pressure and with people fearful to lose their jobs, they would just comply. And I think that now there's a pending disaster. You've got thousands and thousands of nurses across the country are losing their jobs. You're talking about New York City bringing in the National Guard to help accommodate and to step in. I don't know about people around the world, but I don't want the National Guard. If I'm a mother about to give birth, I don't want the National Guard there to assist me.

So it's a complete and utter collapse. It's obviously very good for conservatives and I think this is a little bit of temporary pain that we're all going to feel. Obviously, you know, we're going to have the supply chain to shut down and we're going to be dealing with a lot of issues of just short supplies across the country. But for me, not being able to travel as conveniently is definitely worth it to stand up to what's really become a totalitarian regime and so much federal overreach. And so I think, again, like I said, a little bit of pain. But overall, the big picture, it's going to be good for conservatives because these moderate Democrats need to see firsthand what we were talking about when we started talking about the radical overreach that the left was after.

