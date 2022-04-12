Candace Owens pulls apart Al Sharpton's comments to Black America, says he's 'trying to save his own skin'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Candace Owens says. Al Sharpton's recent comments that Democrats are out of touch with Black America are part of his manipulation strategy on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Tuesday.

CANDACE OWENS: We shouldn't misinterpret what [Al Sharpton is] doing here because he wants us to believe that he's telling the truth when, in reality, what he's trying to do is save whatever clout he has left in Black America. This is actually a signal that should be a marker for us, for how bad things have gotten in Black America. Because Al Sharpton used to go around [lying] full-time to Black America about their circumstances. Even when he says, oh, ‘[Liberals] out of touch the way Black Americans are living.’ You [Al Sharpton] live in a $2.1 million penthouse on the Upper East Side, and that's just one of your homes …

AL SHARPTON GOES OFF ON ‘LIMOUSINE LIBERALS,’ DC ‘ELITES’ IGNORING CRIME: THEY ‘DON’T LIVE IN THE REAL WORLD'

Black Americans for a long time have … believed his lies. They kept believing that Democrats could make their lives better … and things have gotten … embarrassingly worse. I did not even predict that it would get this bad this quickly for Black America.

So what he's doing is he's saving his own skin. So now he's trying to play … the peacemaker, the communicator of how Black Americans are feeling. And so we shouldn't misinterpret … His motives behind telling the truth are really just to save Al Sharpton's own skin so he can purchase another penthouse. I mean, the only person that I know that has a bigger real estate empire than Al Sharpton is perhaps Black Lives Matter leaders.

WATCH THE FULL CLIP BELOW: