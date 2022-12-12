Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Cambridge Dictionary changes definition of 'man' and 'woman': '1984 wasn't supposed to be a how-to manual'

One commentator argued the Cambridge Dictionary is 'ceding linguistic territory to the radical Left'

Joe Silverstein
By Joe Silverstein | Fox News
close
'American Girl' slammed for encouraging transitioning without parental consent Video

'American Girl' slammed for encouraging transitioning without parental consent

Rhode Island mother Nicole Solas calls for a boycott of 'American Girl' and argues the message in the 'Body Image Book' actually teaches self-loathing.

Cambridge Dictionary is being criticized by conservatives on social media for altering the definitions of the words "man" and "woman" to include people who identify as a gender other than their biological sex. 

The definition of woman, which previously represented the longstanding view on sex, now states that a woman is "an adult who lives and identifies as female though they may have been said to have a different sex at birth."

Similarly, a man is now defined as "an adult who lives and identifies as male though they may have been said to have a different sex at birth."

This change was met with pushback from many, who argued that redefining society's categorization of gender and sex is harmful and inaccurate. 

BIDEN INVITES ANTI-POLICE NONBINARY DRAG QUEEN TO WHITE HOUSE: ‘F--- THE POLICE’

Demonstrators protest in support of rights for transgender youth.

Demonstrators protest in support of rights for transgender youth. (Fox News )

"Cambridge Dictionary just dropped a new definition of ‘woman’," Christopher Rufo, a fellow at the Manhattan Institute, tweeted. 

Rufo also pointed out that the dictionary used the pronoun "they" to describe the subject rather than "she". 

"Notice that the dictionary writers say ‘*they* may have been.’ They couldn't bring themselves to write 'she may have been,' because they know they're lying. That's the tell," he tweeted.

"Ceding linguistic territory to the radical Left. What could go wrong?" conservative commentator Rita Panahi wrote.

MULTIPLE STATES CRACK DOWN ON TRANSGENDER TREATMENTS FOR MINORS AMID GROWING LEGAL DEBATE

A protester voices support for the promotion of transgender ideology in schools during a pro-transgender march.

A protester voices support for the promotion of transgender ideology in schools during a pro-transgender march. (Mark Kerrison/In Pictures via Getty Images)

Daily Caller writer Mary Rooke wrote, "F-ing traitors to the truth. Cambridge Dictionary is only the latest. If we don’t stop them from erasing women our civilization is [not going to make it]."

Adam Brooks, a British social commentator, questioned whether women are happy with the change.

"Oh wow, the @CambridgeWords dictionary definition of a woman is shocking, how did we get here? Surely women aren’t happy with this?" he wrote. 

Dan McLaughin, a senior writer at National Review, argued the change is Orwellian. "1984 wasn't supposed to be a how-to manual," he tweeted.

President of Judicial Watch Tom Fitton tweeted, "War on women, update…" 

Trans woman Lia Thomas prepares to swim the women's 500-yard freestyle final at the NCAA swimming and diving championships

Trans woman Lia Thomas prepares to swim the women's 500-yard freestyle final at the NCAA swimming and diving championships (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cambridge Dictionary's alteration of the words "woman" and "man" reflect a growing trend on the left to reject the once universally accepted usage of those categories. In April, Fox News published a report that highlighted numerous Biden administration agencies' failure to be able to answer the question: "What is a woman?". 

Joe Silverstein is a production assistant for Fox News Digital. 