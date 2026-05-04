Caller confronts Charlamagne, blames media rhetoric for threats against Trump

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A caller challenged "Charlamagne tha God" during a live segment on "The Breakfast Club," arguing Monday that media narratives have contributed to threats and attempted violence against President Donald Trump, as debate intensifies following the recent assassination attempt against the president.

The caller opened the exchange by blaming media narratives for escalating tensions surrounding Trump.

"The only thing that’s changed is the way y’all have radicalized the media against Donald Trump," the caller said. "That’s why people are trying to kill him, because the media is pumping in their heads that this man is this, that, and the third."

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Charlamagne responded by placing the issue in historical context, pointing to prior threats against U.S. presidents.

"Assassination attempts against presidents isn’t anything new," Charlamagne said.

Co-host DJ Envy added a specific example involving former President George W. Bush.

"They were trying to kill Bush. I remember somebody throwing a shoe at him," Envy said.

"I don’t remember nobody trying to shoot his ear off," the caller said.

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The caller rejected the idea that current tensions were unprecedented, arguing political hostility had long existed in American life.

"I think America has always been this way. The only thing that changed is the media and the propaganda," the caller said.

Charlamagne pushed back on the caller's argument by pointing to policy decisions as a source of public frustration.

"We can’t sit here and act like he hasn’t implemented policies that have made things worse," Charlamagne said. "We have no business being in a war in Iran."

The caller maintained that political radicalization was not unique to the current moment.

"We’re acting like people weren’t radicalized before. This isn’t new," the caller responded.

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Charlamagne questioned whether Trump’s own rhetoric contributed to the environment described by the caller.

"The times are different," Charlamagne said. "You don’t even think that a lot of that changed because of Trump and the way that he speaks?"

As the discussion turned to economic conditions, the caller said current policies had not negatively affected him personally and directly referenced the current administration.

"What pain has these policies caused me? Nothing, bro, because I’m old enough to remember Bush’s last administration and how the gas prices and food prices were under Joe Biden’s policies," the caller said, referencing former President George W. Bush and President Joe Biden.

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The exchange aired amid heightened national scrutiny over political rhetoric following the attempted assassination of Donald Trump at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, as federal investigators continued to review the suspect, Cole Allen's, background, writings and possible motives behind the attack.

Fox News reached out to the White House for comment, but did not immediately hear back.