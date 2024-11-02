Donald Trump says press has lost all credibility, blasts Liz Cheney over distorted comments

Former President Donald Trump joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" to speak about the loss of public trust in the media and to respond to criticisms levied against him over comments that he made about Liz Cheney.

Trump targeted "60 Minutes" for allegedly selectively editing an interview that the show gave with Vice President Harris. Talking to Fox News, Trump also called out The Washington Post and other outlets for being "corrupt."

"They don't have credibility anymore," Trump said of the Washington Post. "They have no credibility. The media has to have credibility and the media doesn't have any credibility."

BILL MAHER BLASTS PRESS FOR DISTORTING DONALD TRUMP'S LIZ CHENEY COMMENTS: 'DON'T LIE TO ME'

Regarding "60 Minutes," CBS News has refused to release the full transcript, citing the First Amendment, and rejected the assertion that it had "doctored" the Harris interview to mislead the American people. The network insisted that "the interview was not doctored" and that the program "did not hide any part of the vice president’s answer to the question at issue."

On "Fox & Friends Weekend,"Trump spoke out against Liz Cheney after he was criticized for comments he made at an event in Glendale, Arizona.

"I don’t blame [former Vice President Dick Cheney] for sticking with his daughter, but his daughter is a very dumb individual. Very dumb, she’s a radical war hawk," Trump said. He added, "All I’m saying is she’s a nutty war hawk. She wanted to go to war with anyone that moves and lose a lot of people, lose a lot of soldiers. Put the nation in trouble."

"Let's put her with a rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her, OK? Let's see how she feels about it. You know, when the guns are trained on her face," Trump said at an event on Thursday. "You know, they're all war hawks when they're sitting in Washington in the nice buildings saying ‘Oh gee well, let’s send 10,000 troops right into the mouth of the enemy."

'THIS MAN STOOD UP': PRO-TRUMP GROUP LAUNCHES BLISTERING SEVEN-FIGURE AD BUY AS CLOSING PITCH TO VOTERS

"She always wanted to go to war with everybody," Trump said of Liz Cheney. "She was like a war hawk.," Trump said of Cheney.

Cheney responded to Trump’s Thursday remarks on X Friday, writing, "This is how dictators destroy free nations. They threaten those who speak against them with death. We cannot entrust our country and our freedom to a petty, vindictive, cruel, unstable man who wants to be a tyrant."

Trump also gave Fox his closing argument with days to go before the 2024 presidential election, saying that the lagging economy and the border crisis forced him to run for office.

"This is a nation in decline," Trump said. "We can turn it around but we have to get out and vote."

Fox News' Joseph A. Wulfsohn, Brooke Singman, Brie Stimson and Kristine Parks contributed to this report.